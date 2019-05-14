In their first action in nine days, the No. 15 Baylor baseball team didn’t miss a beat.
Four different Baylor players had multi-hit outings as the Bears bashed visiting UT-Arlington, 12-2, by the run-rule on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor needed just seven innings to put the win in the bag.
Baylor (33-13) didn’t smash any home runs against the Mavericks (30-22), but the Bears ripped four doubles, one triple and 14 hits in all. The top three batters in the lineup, Nick Loftin, Richard Cunningham and Shea Langeliers, combined to go 8-for-12 (.667) with six runs and seven RBIs.
Tyler Thomas (1-1) picked up the win on the mound. Making a scheduled short start, Thomas struck out six in two scoreless innings.
It marked the final home game of the regular season for Baylor, which finishes 25-6 at home. The Bears could be back at Baylor Ballpark for an NCAA regional.
They’ll resume Big 12 play at No. 16 Oklahoma State (30-17, 12-9) starting Thursday. The Bears are 14-6 and in first place in the Big 12 by a half-game over Texas Tech, which will finish up at home against TCU.