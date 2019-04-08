The Baylor baseball team will return to action Tuesday when it faces UT-Arlington, at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington.
The Bears (22-8) split a pair of games with Texas over the weekend before Sunday’s series finale was canceled due to rain. Baylor moved back into the Baseball America poll at No. 25 this week, and still remains on top of the Big 12 standings at 6-2. Other ranked Big 12 teams included Texas at No. 9, Texas Tech at No. 11 and TCU at No. 23.
UT-Arlington (20-13) is coming off a series loss to Arkansas-Little Rock last weekend, dropping two of three games. The Mavericks are 0-3 against Big 12 competition this year, with two losses to TCU and another to Oklahoma.