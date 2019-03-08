During their 15 years together in the Big 12, Baylor and Nebraska staged many epic games as their success often ran parallel.
Both teams reached a zenith in 2005 when they made their last College World Series appearances.
If the No. 21 Bears are going to replicate some of those memorable games of the past, they will have to perform a lot better than they did in Friday’s opener at Baylor Ballpark.
Beginning with two-run homers by Angelo Altavilla and Luke Roskam in the first inning, the Cornhuskers powered their way to a 12-4 win Friday night to kick off a three-game weekend series.
“As you saw our bats weren’t there tonight, our defense, our pitching,” said Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin, who hit a pair of doubles. “It wasn’t what you’ve seen in the past. It wasn’t our Baylor baseball that we know we’ve played. But we’re going to come out tomorrow with a different mentality and we’re going to play to win.”
Playing Baylor for the first time since leaving the Big 12 for the Big Ten following the 2011 season, the Cornhuskers (5-6) rode a four-run first inning and a three-run fifth to back the superb pitching of Matt Waldron (2-0).
Waldron scattered seven hits, allowed no walks and gave up one earned run while striking out eight in seven innings.
“He just did a great job, he wasn’t walking anybody,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “He was throwing his fastballs in and he was able to throw a changeup in. He did a good job mixing up guys. As a senior he came out and did exactly what you want your senior to do. You’ve got to tip your hat to him. I think our guys took some pretty good swings. We lined out quite a few times. Their defense made some great plays against us.”
After winning their first eight games, the Bears have gone into a tailspin by losing three of their last four games to fall to 9-3. Baylor dropped two of three last weekend at the Shriners Classic in Houston, losing to Texas A&M and Rice before salvaging a win over Texas State.
Complicating matters, Baylor ace and reigning Big 12 pitcher of the year Cody Bradford will miss the rest of the season to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) that gave him pain over the Bears’ first three weekends. Shea Langeliers, one of the nation’s best catchers, is out indefinitely with a broken wrist.
“I don’t think it’s about coming to terms with it or anything like that,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just kind of part of the game. I think it’s more difficult to try to get the chemistry of guys who are out there and know what guys are doing, and just get a feel for new guys in the lineup and how it all flows. Just trying to establish some consistency has been difficult but this is part of it. When you lose an All-American, it’s not that easy to just pull somebody out of the dugout and expect them to do the same thing.”
With Bradford out of the picture, the Bears need Hayden Kettler to step up as the ace. But the Cornhuskers quickly jumped on the junior right-hander in the first inning and Baylor never recovered. Kettler (2-2) allowed six hits, three walks and six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
“The biggest thing he wasn’t pitching under the bats the way he is capable of doing,” Rodriguez said. “He did a better job later. In the first inning, he was just leaving pitches up, and that’s usually not like him. So this is a good learning experience for him as well to be able to come out and make sure that doesn’t happen again because that first inning is a big inning. He’s our Friday guy, and we know he has what it takes to be able to do that.”
Baylor’s outfielders made some outstanding plays as Mack Mueller soared high to catch Colby Gomes’ long fly at the left-field fence in the second inning, saving a likely extra-base hit.
Baylor rightfielder Davion Downey made an even more spectacular play when he robbed Gomes of a homer in the seventh by leaping at the right-field fence for a catch.
Centerfielder Richard Cunningham smashed hard into the wall in the eighth when he tried to catch Aaron Palensky’s towering shot. He couldn’t come up with it as Palensky rolled into third base for a triple.
But Cunningham did get back on his feet, which was a relief to a Baylor team plagued by early-season injuries. However, the Bears were hurt by three errors.
Those powerful shots symbolized the way the Cornhuskers hit all night. They ripped the Baylor pitchers long and hard from the start and never stopped.
Spencer Schwellenbach opened the game with a walk before Altavilla blasted Kettler’s first pitch to him over the right-field fence. After Aaron Palensky reached on an infield single, Roskam pounded a two-run shot over the right-field fence to put the Bears into a quick 4-0 hole.
It was the start of a four-hit, five-RBI night for Roskam. Altavilla completed his big night with a three-run homer in the ninth.
Chase Wehsener doubled and scored on Mueller’s double to right-center in the second inning to cut the lead to 4-1, but Baylor’s pitchers never found a way to halt Nebraska’s power hitting.
Kettler got into trouble again in the fifth as he walked Mojo Hagge and hit Palensky with a pitch before Roskam drilled a run-scoring single. Nebraska knocked Kettler out of the game with Blake Peterson’s two-run double to left field to open up a 7-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Baylor’s Kyle Harper’s sacrifice fly brought in Mueller. But the Cornhuskers weren’t nearly through pounding Baylor’s pitching.
Nebraska added two runs in the eighth off reliever Blake Helton with Palensky’s run-scoring triple and Roskam’s run-scoring single. Altavilla’s three-run homer over the right-fence off William Gilbert in the ninth stretched the lead to 12-2.
The series will continue Saturday at 3:05 p.m. before wrapping up Sunday at 12:05 p.m.