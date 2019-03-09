Nebraska left-hander Nate Fisher didn’t blow a lot of fastballs past No. 21 Baylor’s hitters on Saturday afternoon.
But he expertly mixed his pitches, hit all the right locations, and had the Bears guessing wrong all day.
Fisher threw eight no-hit innings before Davis Wendzel got Baylor’s only hit off reliever Robbie Palkert with two outs in the ninth.
Colby Gomes finished off Nebraska’s 2-0 win when he forced Davion Downey to hit a hard flyout to right field as the Bears lost their second straight game against their former Big 12 opponent.
The Bears (9-4) will try to salvage a win against the Cornhuskers (6-6) in the series finale at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.
Though Baylor has lost four of its last five games, coach Steve Rodriguez liked the way they competed. Fisher walked just one batter and hit two batters while collecting six strikeouts against a Baylor team that was hitting an impressive .327 coming into the game.
It marked the first time the Bears have been one-hit since Baylor Ballpark opened in 1999. They’ve never been no-hit at the ballpark.
“I tell you what, he did a great job throwing fastballs in and changeups away, and kind of keeping our guys off-guard,” Rodriguez said. “He wasn’t really throwing anything over the middle of the plate. So you have to tip your hat to him. Like I told our guys, whether it’s 15-0, 1-0 or 2-0, it’s a win or a loss, and now we’ve got to move on and get ready for tomorrow.”
Fisher (2-1) threw a perfect game until he walked Ryan Bertelsman with one out in the sixth. Josh Bissonette reached on shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach’s error, but Fisher forced Richard Cunningham to fly out and Nick Loftin to ground out to end the threat.
In the seventh, Fisher hit Downey with a pitch with one out. Downey reached second with a two-out steal before Chase Wehsener grounded out to end the inning.
“He was just getting ahead and throwing good pitches, keeping it down and working in and out,” Wendzel said. “He controlled all three of his pitches. When we did square them up, we hit them right at guys. He was on and we just didn’t make adjustments.”
Fisher opened the ninth by hitting Cunningham with a pitch and was relieved by Palkert, who promptly forced Loftin to hit into a double play. After Wendzel singled off Palkert, Gomes forced Downey to fly out to finish off the win.
While Fisher pitched masterfully, Baylor starter Paul Dickens (1-1) delivered an encouraging performance as he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven in five innings.
“It was really just my fastball’s location,” Dickens said. “They really couldn’t hit an inside pitch and so we tried to attack the inside part of the zone and they weren’t swinging at it. I feel like every day I try to walk away with something good and something I can do a little bit better.”
The Cornhuskers scored off Dickens in the fourth as Gomes singled and advanced to third on Gunner Hellstrom’s single before tagging up and coming across the plate on Luke Roskam’s two-out sacrifice fly to center field.
After Daniel Caruso threw two shutout innings and Ryan Leckich threw a scoreless eighth, the Cornhuskers picked up their second run in the ninth.
With two outs, Joe Acker reached on Loftin’s throwing error at shortstop before Leckich walked Jaxon Hallmark. Schwellenbach delivered a run-scoring single to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead.
The Cornhuskers finished with eight hits while Baylor’s three pitchers allowed four walks and collected 12 strikeouts.
“I thought Paul Dickens did a phenomenal job,” Rodriguez said. “Caruso and Leckich came in and did a really good job. I’m really happy and I told them out there that I’m really pumped for the way they competed. We’re battling some things as a team in regard to health issues, and the way they went out there and competed I was really happy with.”