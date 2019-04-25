Last May, as his future college team was playing TCU for the Big 12 tournament title, Paul Dickens found himself in the mountains of Colorado, with nary a television in sight.
“So, I was trying to keep updated with the best WiFi I could find,” said Dickens, a transfer from Navarro College. “We didn’t have a TV, but I was keeping updated the best that I could. I was watching some of the replays, and, man, it was a crazy game.”
You got that straight, Jack. (Or, rather, Paul.) Neither set of players involved in Baylor’s 6-5 win that day in Oklahoma City will likely ever forget it. It wasn’t just the fact that the Bears secured their first-ever Big 12 tournament crown, or prevented the rival Horned Frogs from reaching the postseason. No, as Dickens alluded to, the sheer wackiness of the game – which saw TCU drop not one, but two fly balls in the ninth inning – made it unforgettable for all those involved.
So, as the Bears (27-12, 9-5) and Frogs (23-16, 6-6) get set to meet again for the first time since that 11-inning epic, it would be hard not to hearken back to that place and time, for at least a moment.
However, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said the Bears must put those memories in a time capsule and file them away. They have no bearing in 2019, he said.
“I don’t try to look back at things that happened in the past, because it’s a totally different team, a totally different environment, a totally different situation,” Rodriguez said. “The big thing for me is that we go out and play well. I’m more worried about, hey, let’s get to postseason, let’s win a Big 12 championship. I don’t worry about individual games and what they were, because it’s kind of a different setting.”
A Big 12 regular-season title is still very much in play for the Bears with three conference series left on the docket. They gave up their league lead to Oklahoma State by dropping the final two games of the Texas Tech series last weekend in Lubbock, but the players understand that each game brings a new day, a new opportunity.
“It can be frustrating,” said outfielder Cole Haring, when asked about losing the league lead. “It’s kind of how you look at adversity. It’s how we’re going to respond to that. And I think we’re going to respond in a great way this weekend.”
The Horned Frogs have their own motivations. TCU has dropped five of its past six games, including two of three to Kansas State in Manhattan last weekend. Jim Schlossnagle’s club doesn’t want to fall into another situation like last year, when it had to play for its NCAA tournament lives at the Big 12 tournament.
“They’re hungry,” Rodriguez said. “I think everybody knows it, and I think Coach Schloss would say the same thing. They’re kind of in the middle of the pack right now and they’ve got to win some games, and we’re the first team. They had a rough weekend against Kansas State, but a very talented pitching staff, a very aggressive offense, very talented as well. We’re playing at their park, which makes it even tougher.”
To a man, the Bears seem to be embracing the challenge of another tough road series in the Big 12. Dickens, who will start Friday’s opener, said that in some ways last weekend’s series in Lubbock felt like the first true road test of the year, since the team’s series at Kansas was marked by bad weather and sparse crowds. But the Tech fans came out and made plenty of noise, and the Bears expect a similar setting in Fort Worth.
After all, TCU’s Lupton Stadium is known for its abundance of Ric Flair-style hooting.
“Last series against Tech, that was a lot of fun,” Dickens said. “They had two sold-out crowds, and it’s always fun playing with that kind of atmosphere, with those kinds of fans. They’re really rowdy. We kind of expect the same thing at TCU, so it’ll be fun for all of us to come together and compete against a good team.”
Bear Facts: Baylor won all four meetings with TCU last year, sweeping the Frogs in Waco before taking the 11-inning triumph in the Big 12 final. In BU’s last trip to Fort Worth in 2017, the Frogs won two of three. … Rodriguez said that BU shortstop Nick Loftin, who missed Tuesday’s win over Stephen F. Austin due to a bout with food poisoning, was good to go for this weekend. Pitcher Luke Boyd (groin) is day to day, Rodriguez said, and the team would take it cautiously with his return. “We’re not going to do anything to put him out there in one game, and then lose him for the rest of the year. I think it’s one of those nagging injuries, but it’s going to be a day to day thing right now,” Rodriguez said.