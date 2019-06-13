Baylor baseball’s Kyle Hill and Davis Wendzel continue to pile up All-America honors.
Hill has been named a first-team All-American by both D1Baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and landed a third-team selection from Perfect Game USA. Wendzel earned third-team honors from D1Baseball and was an honorable mention pick from Perfect Game USA.
Hill, a finalist for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year honor, didn’t allow a run his senior year, recording a 6-0 record with seven saves. He was a 10th-round pick by the Seattle Mariners.
Wendzel, the Trib’s Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference in batting average (.377) while smacking 19 doubles and 42 RBIs. He was taken No. 41 overall by the Texas Rangers.