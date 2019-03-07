Cody Bradford could have kept going like he’d been going.
The Baylor pitcher could have gritted his teeth, withstood the pain, and continued to go out and give the Bears two or three innings each weekend for the rest of the year. But his effectiveness probably would have waned, especially considering his opportunities to throw at practice would have been limited.
So Bradford shut it down. The reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year will seek surgery to address the thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) that has given him so much pain over the Bears’ first three weekends, and will miss the rest of the year.
“It wasn’t just a matter of him pitching on Sunday,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It was him getting better and pitching during the week in his bullpen sessions with Coach (Jon) Strauss to get better. It wasn’t just him going out there and throwing 40 pitches, it was the effectiveness and the quality of those pitches.
“And to be honest, he could have done that all year. But he’s the one who said, I don’t have the command of the stuff and I’m not helping our team. We all talked, and he said, I’m not the same guy right now.”
So, now the 25th-ranked Bears (9-2) will try to master a puzzle without an integral corner piece. Suddenly, Baylor’s starting pitching rotation has gone from an unquestioned strength to a befuddling question mark.
“It’s adversity,” Rodriguez said. “And as miserable as it is for all of us to have to deal with Cody (getting hurt), and how horrible it is for Cody to have to sit out this year especially in a draft year and all the other things that kind of go along with it, I think anytime you have adversity kind of hit your team, you get to see what the makeup is all about. You get to see great opportunities for other kids to be able to step up. Kids who say, ‘Hey, I want to get an opportunity.’ Well, now is your chance.”
Junior right-hander Hayden Kettler (2-1, 2.65 ERA) figures to be just fine as Baylor’s Friday night ace. Remember, Kettler actually led the team in wins last year, even with Bradford in the rotation. Beyond that, the Bears are still piecing things together.
Rodriguez said that left-hander Paul Dickens (1-0, 4.85), a junior transfer from Navarro College, will start the Saturday game in this weekend’s series with former Big 12 rival Nebraska (4-6). The coach added that he is still undecided on the team’s No. 3 starter, but that Tyler Thomas (0-1, 7.68) and Anderson Needham (1-0, 5.00) – and possibly both – could pitch in the finale.
“You might pitch on Sunday,” Rodriguez said to a reporter during Thursday’s interview session.
Every baseball season ebbs and flows through its own unique path. Adversity is almost a given. In addition to Bradford’s season-ending injury, the Bears were already dealing with the loss of their preseason All-American catcher Shea Langeliers to a broken wrist, though Langeliers is expected to return at some point this season.
The Bears endured their first losses of the year last weekend in Houston. They opened the Shriners College Classic with tightly-contested defeats to Texas A&M and Rice, and nearly went winless on the weekend until a ninth-inning rally in Sunday’s finale with Texas State.
“We played a lot of good teams and we just didn’t play the baseball that we should,” said slugger Davis Wendzel, who leads the team in batting average (.465), hits (20), RBIs (13) and slugging percentage (.767). “If we play the game like we can and just play it the right way, execute, throw a lot of strikes, get ahead in counts, we’ll be fine. We just didn’t play that way. That’s why we ended up losing two.”
The Huskers will present their own challenge. Despite their losing record, Nebraska already owns a win over the Big 12’s highest-ranked team in Texas Tech at last weekend’s Frisco College Classic.
Baylor would much rather come at Nebraska with a healthy Bradford at their side. Left-handers who throw 93-mph darts don’t grow on trees.
But the Bears know they have to move on. They still sympathize with their injured teammate – several BU players called Bradford’s loss “a bummer” – but they know the job now is to go figure out ways to win without last year’s ace.
“I think as a team we need to obviously mourn the loss we have with Cody, but it’s kind of one of those things where we need to come back the day after that and one of the younger guys needs to step up and prove their spot,” second baseman Josh Bissonette said. “I’m excited to see what we have from our young guys, and I think we’ll be just fine.”
Bear Facts: The series with Nebraska was originally scheduled to be played in Lincoln, Neb., but the winter weather in that state forced a change in venue. Rodriguez said that the Huskers will likely return to Waco in 2020 for a season-opening series. … The Huskers are coached by former Nebraska great Darin Erstad, who won three Gold Gloves and made two All-Star Game appearances as a major leaguer with the Angels. “Angels Stadium is, like, five minutes from my house, so I grew up watching him play,” Bissonette said. “It’s going to be exciting, him being in there coaching.” … Baylor leads the Big 12 in batting average (.334) and ranks fourth in team ERA (3.00) through the first three weeks.