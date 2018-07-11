Nick Loftin was named a First Team Freshman All-American by Baseball America on Wednesday. The shortstop earned Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a Second Team Freshman All-America selection by D1 Baseball earlier this summer.
Loftin appeared in 55 games in his freshman campaign, making 53 starts. He hit .306 with 52 runs scored, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBI, 21 walks and five steals. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in March, All-Big 12 second team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping the Bears with their first Big 12 Championship title.
The Corpus Christi, Texas, native gives Baylor back-to-back years with the honor for the first time since 2006-07 (Shea Langeliers, 2017; Raynor Campbell, 2007; Beamer Weems, 2006).
He is the 25th all-time freshman All-America selection in program history and seventh to garner honors from Baseball America.