HOUSTON — Baylor’s bats had been scorching hot, but nothing can ice them faster than a hard-throwing left-hander.
Texas A&M’s John Doxakis limited the Bears to just one run through the first eight innings, and the Bears couldn’t muster enough ninth-inning magic to make a comeback, as the Aggies handed the No. 16 Bears their first loss of the season, 5-2, in both teams’ opener at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
Doxakiks (3-0) hadn’t allowed an earned run through his first two starts, and was only slightly less dominant in this one. The hometown boy out of the Houston area allowed only four hits while striking out 12 and walking none. In all, A&M pitchers struck out 15 BU batters on the night.
“Other than intrasquads, we hadn’t faced a left-handed starter yet,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “There’s no room for panic – this is game nine of 52. We’ll take everything we can from this, and I was proud of the way our guys continued to compete.”
The Bears (8-1) actually outhit the Aggies, 6-5, on the night, but A&M used a wild four-run fourth inning to break open a tie game and take control.
The Bears set the tone against Doxakis just fine, scoring a run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Richard Cunningham tagged a leadoff double in front of a diving Zach DeLoach in center field. Cunningham advanced to third on a Doxakis wild pitch, then jogged home when Davis Wendzel lobbed a sacrifice fly down the right-field line.
But A&M’s leadoff batter followed Cunningham’s lead and jump-started his team as well. In the bottom of the inning, Bryce Blaum turned on Hayden Kettler’s initial offering and deposited it into the Crawford Boxes in Minute Maid’s left-field porch. Just like that, the game was all knotted at 1.
Kettler didn’t let the home run unravel him, retiring the next nine A&M hitters in a row. But the wheels came off in the fourth.
Logan Foster singled to lead off the inning. Then A&M shortstop Braden Shewmake, who had been struggling with a batting average hovering around .230 coming into the day, broke out in a big way when he ripped a high fly deep to left. The ball ricocheted off the top of the left-field wall at the base of the Crawford Boxes, and Baylor immediately thought the ball would go for a double. But after an initial delay, the umpires ruled that it was a two-run round-tripper.
The call was a controversial one, as Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez shot out of the dugout to argue the ruling, to no avail. Television replays showed that, by the ground rules, Rodriguez had a valid point, and the ball should have been called in the park.
Nevertheless, A&M (9-2) wasn’t done. Kettler walked the next two batters, and the Aggies opened up a 5-1 lead after a BU fielding error and an Aaron Walters RBI single.
Meanwhile, Doxakis and his wispy mustache kept the Baylor batters swinging and missing when their chance to rally came about.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Dox, their left-hander, he did a hell of a job keeping our guys off balance,” Rodriguez said. “He had shotgun command, kind of all over the zone, but still in the zone, apparently. We just couldn’t string anything together, and that was one of the issues.”
Baylor did mount a mini-rally off Aggie reliever Kasey Kalich in the ninth. Kyle Harper banged a leadoff single, then Cunningham reached base when he was nicked by an inside fastball. After a Nick Loftin strikeout, Wendzel blooped a single into shallow center, scoring Harper to cut the gap to 5-2.
But the rally died there. Kalich recovered to strike out BU’s Davion Downey and Nick Martinez to close out the game.
Wendzel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, extending his season hitting streak to all nine games.
Baylor will next play Rice in the second game of its Houston College Classic experience, at 3 p.m. Saturday.