DALLAS – Shea Langeliers powered his long-awaited first home run of the year, and the Baylor baseball team tallied their eighth win in the past nine games, defeating Dallas Baptist, 5-1, at Horner Ballpark.
Langeliers, Baylor’s home run leader in each of the past two seasons, banged his first bomb of the year to lead off the fifth inning. That sparked a four-run fifth for the Bears (21-7), who also got some strong pitching from their staff in limiting the homestanding Patriots to only one run.
Langeliers finished 2-for-4 with the home run. He missed 10 games earlier in the year with a broken wrist. Chase Wehsener went 3-for-3 in the nine-hole for Baylor.
Six BU pitchers limited DBU (21-7) to only six hits while striking out nine. Brooks Helmer (1-0) picked up the win, one of three pitchers to tally a two-inning stint. The victory allowed Baylor to sweep the season series from DBU.
Co-leaders of the Big 12 at 5-1, Baylor will return to the diamond with a big three-game series with No. 7 Texas Friday through Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.