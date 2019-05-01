With just two weekends left in the regular season, the Baylor baseball team is poised to capture its fourth Big 12 championship since the league opened for business 23 years ago.
While last season’s first-ever Big 12 tournament championship was a breakthrough for coach Steve Rodriguez’s program, a championship earned through a season’s worth of toil is more impressive than one hot week in Oklahoma City.
The Bears won regular season titles in 2000, 2005 and 2012, all under former coach Steve Smith. Each of those teams earned NCAA regional host sites, and this year’s team should too.
What’s most impressive about Rodriguez’s success this season is that he and his coaching staff have had to make so many changes on the fly. Especially wholesale changes in the starting pitching, the most valuable commodity in the game.
At the start of the season, Baylor’s weekend rotation looked like reigning Big 12 pitcher of the year Cody Bradford on Friday nights, returning eight-game winner Hayden Kettler on Saturdays, and talented sophomore lefty Tyler Thomas on Sundays.
Not one piece of that projected rotation is in place now. After three early starts, Bradford was lost for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve problem that causes pain in the shoulder, neck and arms. Kettler has been plagued by a shoulder injury while control issues put Thomas out of the rotation.
Reassembling a whole different pitching staff would sink most teams. But the Bears have stayed afloat with junior college transfer Paul Dickens becoming an effective Friday night starter, towering sophomore right-hander Jimmy Winston stepping into the Saturday role and a communal effort (aka Joe Staff) on Sundays.
While Baylor’s starting pitching has been solid, the bullpen has been brilliant.
Kyle Hill has arguably been the best closer in college baseball with a 6-0 record, six saves and a 0.00 ERA in 25.2 innings. Hill has been so good that he hasn’t even allowed an unearned run.
This isn’t just a bullpen with talent, it has great symmetry. Exuberant lefty Ryan Leckich has a motor that won’t stop running as he sprints out to the mound, retires the side, and then sprints back to the dugout like he’s trying to keep somebody from taking his seat.
Righties Daniel Caruso, Luke Boyd and Logan Freeman give pitching coach Jon Strauss a lot of options depending on what the Bears need in different situations.
While sophomore right-hander Jacob Ashkinos has been used mostly out of the bullpen, he could settle into the role as the Sunday starter after last weekend’s promising start that helped seal Baylor’s three-game road sweep of TCU.
With seven .300-plus hitters in the lineup, Baylor’s offense is the most productive in the Big 12 and one of the best in the country. Davis Wendzel, Cole Haring, Richard Cunningham, Shea Langeliers and Nick Loftin all hit for average and power. It’s hard to pitch around any of them because there aren’t any holes in the batting order.
Wendzel has put together an All-America caliber season with a Big 12-high .385 batting average, eight homers and 49 RBIs. But even with him sitting out the last two games against TCU with muscle soreness, the Bears still put up 32 hits and 27 runs in the two games.
In my eyes, there’s nothing much more entertaining than watching a good college baseball team jelling down the stretch.
During my 26 seasons on the Baylor baseball beat (1983-2008), I came to understand how much artistry went into crafting a beautifully pieced team.
It takes the right mix of hitters, starting pitchers and an effective bullpen. It takes coaches making the right moves, especially pitching coaches knowing how far to push his starters and how to manage the bullpen.
With a 12-5 Big 12 record, the No. 16 Bears have a 1½ game lead over Texas Tech with this weekend’s home series against Kansas State and a road series at Oklahoma State, May 16-18, remaining on the conference regular season schedule.
After the last two seasons ended at NCAA regionals at Houston and Stanford, the Bears will be in much better position to advance if they finish strong and earn their first regional host site since 2012.
Though this Baylor baseball team doesn’t possess dominant starting pitching, it’s proven that it can adjust to whatever obstacles are thrown in its path. That kind of adaptability can propel the Bears a long way, maybe even as far as Omaha if everything falls into place.