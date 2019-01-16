In the end, the injuries were too much for Shawn Tolleson.
The former Baylor pitcher announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday. Tolleson missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery on his right arm, his pitching arm. It was his second straight missed season, as he hadn’t played since July 2016. He was hoping to come back and pitch for the Texas Rangers this year, but suffered a strain to his flexor tendon last week, and made the decision to retire.
"I made a decision last year that I'd give everything I have for a year to come back," Tolleson told the Dallas Morning News. "I felt that if I wasn't ready, then it was probably time to think about doing something else. When this injury happened (Friday), I was very discouraged. I gave it the weekend to think about it. It just wasn't happening. My elbow is not ready to throw baseballs the way it used to be."
Tolleson pitched for Baylor for three years before the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 30th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He advanced to the big leagues two years later with the Dodgers, and then was claimed off waivers in 2013 by the Rangers.
Overall, Tolleson pitched in 215 games in a five-year big-league career, recording a 14-8 record with a 3.92 ERA and 46 saves. His best year was 2016, when he claimed the Rangers’ closer role and finished with a 6-4 record, a 2.99 ERA, a team-high 35 saves, and 76 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.
Tolleson was scheduled to be part of the Rangers’ winter caravan contingent visiting Waco on Thursday.