FORT WORTH — During an eight-run third inning, Baylor’s Shea Langeliers crushed a three-run homer over the left-field fence with such force that TCU is lucky he didn’t tear a hole in the massive outfield scoreboard.
Langeliers wasn’t the only Baylor hitter who feasted on TCU pitching. It was a company-wide effort.
Ten batters contributed to a 19-hit attack as the No. 24 Bears pummeled the Horned Frogs, 15-2, Saturday afternoon before 5,556 fans at Lupton Stadium.
Coupled with Friday’s series-opening 6-3 win, the Bears (29-12, 11-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 and will go for a three-game sweep of the slumping Horned Frogs (23-18, 6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Bears’ eight runs were their most in an inning this season, and their 19 hits and 15 runs were their most through 16 Big 12 games. Though the Bears have been one of the most dangerous hitting teams in the country all season, this outburst raised the bar.
“Hitting is definitely contagious,” Langeliers said. “When the guys in front of you are smoking balls, you’re like ‘All right let’s go, it’s my turn to smoke a ball.’ It definitely keeps that positive attitude throughout the dugout when everybody’s going up to the plate expecting to get a hit.”
Baylor’s prodigious hitting made life easy for starting pitcher Jimmy Winston (4-1), who looked sharp as he scattered six hits and a walk while allowing two earned runs in seven innings.
It was an encouraging outing for Winston after he allowed 12 hits and 12 earned runs in 7.2 innings in his last two combined starts against Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
“When he gets strikes early in the count, he’s able to kind of manipulate the ball a little bit,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “When he gets behind in the count, it’s a little bit of a different story. Watching him get ahead of hitters was good and the guys made some really good plays behind him.”
The Bears began teeing off on TCU starting pitcher Charles King (3-2) in the second inning when Josh Bissonette drilled a run-scoring single and Cole Weaver ripped a run-scoring triple off rightfielder Hunter Wolfe’s glove near the fence.
After starting all 40 games this season, Baylor leading hitter Davis Wendzel missed his first game due to sore muscles, and is listed as day to day. But Weaver stepped in and made some tremendous plays at third base while going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. The senior had played in just six games this season, going 1-for-5.
“I love the opportunity,” Weaver said. “I’m here to serve this team. That’s my mindset and it’s been my goal since I came here. After this year, I’m going to be an officer in the U.S. Army, a second lieutenant. I’m just trying to soak it all up and help them have the best experiences they can.”
In their eight-run third, the Bears took all the tension out of the game as they sent 11 batters to the plate and collected seven hits.
The inning started off innocuously enough when Nick Loftin beat out an infield single. Richard Cunningham doubled to left field before Langeliers lifted his massive shot off the left-field scoreboard for his fifth homer of the season.
After missing 10 games earlier this season with a broken hamate bone, Langeliers has been on a tear in his last 12 games as he’s hit .415 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
“Sometimes baseball is a grind,” Langeliers said. “You’re either not feeling it at all or you’re really feeling it. The key to that is to stay mentally even the whole time. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Eventually you’re going to break out of the slumps. All you have to do is keep swinging, and when you come out of the slumps, just have fun and keep swinging.”
Following Friday’s five-error game, the Horned Frogs kept hurting themselves as third baseman Bobby Goodloe allowed Andy Thomas to reach base when he bobbled his grounder. Cole Haring singled before Bissonette followed with a single to left field to bring in the fourth run of the inning.
With Haylen Green relieving King, the Bears continued their onslaught as Weaver drilled a run-scoring single and Chase Wehsener ripped a two-run double. Loftin’s sacrifice fly brought in Wehsener with the eighth run of the third inning.
“I tell you what, King came in and was throwing hard with good stuff, and watching our guys take some really good swings I just sat back and said ‘Hey just keep doing what you’re doing,’” Rodriguez said. “I’m really happy with the performance they had today.”
The Bears weren’t content to stop there as they added three more runs in the fourth highlighted by doubles by Thomas and Bissonette. With his single in the sixth, Bissonette tied his career high with four hits.
After the Horned Frogs scored their only two runs in the fourth, Haring led off the sixth with his team-leading ninth homer of the season. Kyle Harper and T.J. Raguse came off the bench in the ninth to get hits as the Bears scored their final run.
Sophomore right-hander Jacob Ashkinos (1-2) will be the Bears’ starting pitcher on Sunday as they try to finish off a three-game sweep.
“If you can get a sweep in the Big 12 that’s huge,” Langeliers said. “We’re going to come out with the same energy we came out with today.”