Sometimes the mood in the dugout tells the whole story.
At one point in the fourth inning, the Baylor baseball players couldn’t have been much looser. They bounced into the air. They high-fived. They threw their heads back and laughed.
It was just that kind of a party for the Bears, who played a raucous game of pass-the-bat, clanging 16 hits on the way to a 12-0 romp over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor (15-6 overall, 2-0 Big 12) grabs the series with the win, with a chance to complete a sweep on Sunday.
It was such a complete performance by the Bears that head coach Steve Rodriguez could find nothing to nit-pick in the postgame huddle.
“I don’t have a whole lot to complain about,” Rodriguez said. “When guys go up there and take great at-bats and we get the pitching that we did and some of the defensive plays, you sit there and just go, ‘OK, that’s a really good job by them.’ I told them, ‘I don’t have much to say to you, that’s a good job.’”
Cole Haring had himself a day, and then some. Haring drilled two home runs on his way to a 4-for-5, five-RBI performance, a career-best day across the board for the former McLennan Community College outfielder. He owns a team-best five homers on the year.
Haring missed six games after injuring his groin against Texas A&M at the Shriners College Classic in Houston. But it’s safe to say he has his timing back – as he is 8-for-20 (.400) with seven RBIs in his past five games.
“Every game is different. You just have to kind of stick with your approach and go with what you know and what’s been working,” Haring said.
As crazy as it sounds, Baylor’s pitching may have even overshadowed the batting practice-like barrage put on the Mountaineers (13-9, 0-2). Jimmy Winston has been a revelation for the Bears, and he logged six shutout innings while surrendering just two hits. Winston’s season ERA is a sparkling 0.71.
Rodriguez said that the redshirt sophomore right-hander’s overall athletic ability makes him a formidable mound presence.
“The pitchability. He was an infielder, so he’s an athlete on the mound,” the coach said. “He knows how to compete. He has the ability to throw fastballs away and with confidence. He has a couple different pitches he can mix in there along the way. We have a lot of trust in him, from the bullpen to a starter now, and his makeup just makes him a really good college athlete. It’s off the charts.”
Haring got the scoring started in the second inning when he unloaded on Jackson Wolf’s delivery, powering it just to the left of the batter’s-eye wall in the center for a solo home run. The Bears tacked on another run later in the inning when Nick Loftin singled into a hole through the right side, driving home Josh Bissonette.
The party didn’t really get jumping, though, until Baylor’s half of the fourth. That’s when the Bears piled up seven runs off two Mountaineer pitchers to turn the game into a laugher.
Among the highlights: Chase Wehsener punished the Mountaineers for a drawn-in infield by punching an RBI single up the middle, Davis Wenzel nuzzled the right-field line with an RBI double, and Haring dialed up the launch codes of his second bomb of the day, a three-run rocket to right.
“It was awesome. It was fun to come from yesterday’s game (a walk-off Baylor win) and come out with a bunch of energy,” Haring said. “We felt like a new team today. Sixteen hits, it showed.”
If that wasn’t enough, Baylor continued to flash some luscious leather, giving West Virginia precious few baserunners. The aggressive but apparently hard-headed Mountaineers attempted to steal third in the opening inning, but BU catcher Shea Langeliers – who had made a game-saving throw in the ninth inning the night before – gunned out the Mountaineers’ Brandon White by a full step.
The Bears also got sparkling play from Wendzel at third and Bissonette at second. Bissonette made arguably the defensive play of the game when he charged Kevin Brophy’s slow bouncer on the infield in the eighth, before scooping and flicking the ball with his glove hand to get Brophy at first.
Chase Wehsener went 3-for-4 in the nine-hole for the Bears, while Loftin, Wendzel and Langeliers had two hits and an RBI apiece. Since being inserted into the leadoff spot eight games ago, Loftin is 11-for-30 with nine runs, three home runs and six RBIs.
Winston improved to 2-0 with the win, while Daniel Caruso and Brooks Helmer combined for three scoreless to complete the shutout. Wolf dipped to 2-2 with the loss for the Moutaineers.
The teams will conclude the series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Neither squad has announced a starting pitcher.
“We won the series today, but we’re not done yet. This game’s over, yesterday’s game is over, we’ve got to go sweep tomorrow,” Winston said.