Aggressive baserunning can help you escape danger, and it can also run you right into trouble.
West Virginia ended up running right smack-dab into the clothesline that is Shea Langeliers’ throw.
Baylor’s star junior catcher Langeliers came through with the defensive play of the game with a bullet throw-out of West Virginia’s speedy Tyler Doanes at second base to end the top of the ninth inning. Then, in the bottom of the inning, Davis Wendzel delivered a game-winning single to send Nick Loftin scurrying from second base toward the plate. Loftin zipped in just ahead of the throw home with a headfirst slide, giving the Bears a dramatic 6-5 win in the Big 12 opener Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
A good-sized crowd turned out for the start of conference play — and a promotion that awarded replica Big 12 tournament championship rings to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. So, they were in a winning mood. And the Bears didn’t disappoint.
“Winning is great,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I would prefer to do it without the excitement, but if you’re going to go through this thing and get a hit like that to win the game … I think our guys did a great job.”
Loftin and Wendzel might never have had the chance to play hero without Langeliers’ laser beam in the top of the ninth. The Big 12 team leader in stolen bases, the Mountaineers (13-8 overall, 0-1 conference) put pressure on the Bears all night long. But Langeliers isn’t a top MLB draft prospect by accident, either, and he gunned Doanes out by a full two steps for the third out in that inning.
“We welcome people to steal off of him,” Wendzel said. “We want people to steal, especially with Kyle Hill on the mound, quick to the plate. Let them run – Shea will throw every single one of them out.”
Langeliers said that he knew that West Virginia would test him, so he just tried to be ready. He said that Baylor assistant coach Ruben Noriega spoke those very words before the game.
“Me and Ruben were talking about it before the game, and obviously they knew that I’d missed some time (with a broken wrist),” Langeliers said. “Some guys earlier in the season had been successful stealing off of me, so Ruben was like, ‘They’re going to test you early in this first game.’ So the whole game I was just anticipating, waiting for them to go, and then when I see them go that’s when I just get to let it fly.”
Langeliers’ gem kept the game tied at 5, and gave Baylor (14-6, 1-0) a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth. Loftin started things off right by dumping a bloop single into right. Richard Cunningham moved Loftin another 90 feet with a sacrifice bunt, bringing the Bears’ top slugger Wendzel to the dish.
Wendzel smashed Sam Kessler’s second pitch back up the middle, and Loftin took off with a jolt. WVU centerfielder Brandon White made a strong throw home, but Loftin’s slide beat it, and the jubilant Bears rushed the field to gang-tackle Wendzel, the hitting hero.
“Loftin did a great job starting us off in the inning, and then Rich, big team guy, lays down the bunt, puts him in scoring position,” said Wendzel, who went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and has hit safely in 18 of BU’s 20 games. “I knew (Kessler) was going to be heavy sliders, and first pitch he came in with the fastball. I knew he was probably going to come back to it, and I just backed up a little bit and pushed it up the middle.”
Whether it’s death by a knife through the heart or a thousand little razor cuts, it’s still bloody. West Virginia’s three-run rally in the fifth inning was ignited by three balls that never even left the infield. The Mountaineers’ White and Tevin Tucker opened the inning with nearly identical bunts to the first-base side. Baylor starting pitcher Paul Dickens and first baseman Chase Wehsener miscommunicated in both instances, and both runners were able to reach first safely with singles.
A third consecutive bunt moved the runners over, then Dickens walked the next batter. He moved to the edge of escape with a strikeout of three-hole hitter Darius Hill. But cleanup hitter Marques Inman – who had homered earelier in the game — saved the day for WVU, walloping a bases-clearing double to center to push the Mountaineers ahead, 5-3.
“The one thing I have learned throughout my career as a position player and a guy who’s done that, is that you can’t defend the perfect push,” Rodriguez said. “You just can’t. When you have guys who can run like that and it forces communication with the first baseman and the pitcher, somebody has to be able to get to the base, and when you have guys who can run like West Virginia does, it’s really difficult. They laid down two really good bunts, we weren’t able to defend it, and they capitalized on it.”
Two-out walks generally are the precursors to trouble for pitchers, and that was the case in the first inning for BU starter Paul Dickens. After Dickens issued a free pass to Hill, the cleanup man Inman punished the mistake by unloading a deep two-run home run toward the left-field scoreboard.
Baylor mounted a rapid rally in the bottom of the inning. After Loftin’s leadoff walk, Cunningham crunched a gapper to left-center, and the ball ricocheted off the wall for an RBI triple. Two batters later, Cunningham scored the tying run on Andy Thomas’s groundout.
The Bears took their first lead an inning later. Josh Bissonette gave Alex Manoah’s offering a high-flying ride to left, as his hit caromed off the left-field wall for leadoff triple, BU’s second three-bagger in two innings. Two batters later, Loftin lofted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
The starting pitchers settled into something of a groove thereafter. Dickens retired eight in a row from the end of the second through the fourth inning. Manoah logged four straight scoreless frames after the second.
Rodriguez said that though Dickens didn’t have his best stuff, he was proud of the way the junior left-hander battled. Dickens finished with a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings.
Baylor will try to take the series when it resumes at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. That’s a change from the original start time of 3:05, as the teams are looking to avoid the threat of rain later in the day.