The wind cuts, the wind gusts, the wind swoops.
For Baylor, it also sweeps.
Behind an eyebrow-arching debut from freshman pitcher Anderson Needham and some well-placed base knocks, the 16th-ranked Bears breezed past Holy Cross, 6-1, on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark, completing a four-game series sweep. It turned out to be a pretty impressive weekend for the Bears (4-0), especially considering the conditions weren’t always picture-perfect.
“The conditions sometimes change how you view the game,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “But because of the conditions (Saturday) night, playing in a heavy fog, heavy mist, wet conditions, being able to come out the way we did, it would be easy to go, ‘Aw, it’s bad conditions,’ and you kind of cave in, and we didn’t.
“That’s what I’m most proud of. Our guys really battled through a lot of difficulty that had nothing to do with baseball but more of the elements, and being able to come out on top in all four games is really good.”
Sunday afternoon brought sunny skies, but also a stiff wind coming out of the north that blew in from center field and held some balls up longer than a more idyllic day. Sometimes, though, the breeze blew the other way – from the Holy Cross hitters’ swings and misses, as Needham came out dealing in his BU debut.
The freshman right-hander from Rockwall, Texas, fooled the Crusader hitters from the outset. With some deceptive movement on his fastball, Needham retired the first nine hitters in order, and didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.
“Needham has a chance to be really good,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve seen it since we recruited him, his ball is really something pretty special. He throws it and it doesn’t really go straight often. That, for a catcher, is really tough, but for hitters it’s really difficult. We just know that if he can control that strike zone a little bit better, he’s going to be something special to watch.”
In the fifth, Needham opened by striking out the Crusaders’ Peter Dudunakis and Kellen McCormick. Then Holy Cross first baseman Evan Blum broke up the pitcher’s no-hit bid by punching a single to center.
Needham subsequently allowed another single, then walked the next two batters, including DH Riley Livingston with the bases loaded, to force home a run. That cut Baylor’s lead to 2-1. The walk spelled the end of Needham’s day, as Ryan Lekich entered and induced a ground ball out to dodge the jam without further issue.
“At the start of the fifth inning, I’ve never thrown hardly that many pitches,” Needham said. “In our intrasquads, we’ve only gone about four or five innings. So maybe just a little fatigued, definitely something we have to work at going further on in the season, to be able to build up that endurance and throw more pitches later in the game.”
Needham couldn’t complain about the end result. He didn’t pick up the win – Lekich worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and garnered that honor – but it still marked a pretty successful debut for the freshman. He ended up striking out six and walking four in 4 2/3 innings, allowing just the two hits.
“It was awesome. This group of guys that we have, I’m just loving it,” Needham said. “Playing on the field with these guys is so fun. The energy is high, the fans are great. So, it was an awesome experience to get the start today.”
Holy Cross starter Pat McGowan held Baylor scoreless until the fourth. Davion Downey hugged the right-field line like it was his Valentine, scorching a leadoff double. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored when Cole Haring whipped a single into left field. The Bears made it 2-0 promptly thereafter on Josh Bissonette’s RBI single to right.
After Holy Cross (0-4) broke through against Needham in the fifth, the game was anyone’s to win, as BU held a slim 2-1 lead. But the sweep-hungry Bears doused any hope of Crusader rally thanks in part to effective pitching from relievers Lekich, Luke Boyd and Nick Loftin.
The Bears also gave themselves a bit of breathing room in the seventh. With Loftin on second base following a single and a wild pitch, Davis Wendzel hit one “where they ain’t,” dumping a flare into the no-man’s land behind first base down the right-field line. Crusaders rightfielder Ben Malgeri had Wendzel shaded more toward center field, and had to book it to get to the ball, while Wendzel easily coasted in for an RBI double.
That prompted a call to the bullpen, and Downey greeted the new pitcher, Frank Spano, by scooping a long, soaring fly toward the right-field corner. The hit pierced through the wind and landed just on the other side of the wall for a two-run homer, Downey’s first of the season, as Malgeri slapped his glove against the wall in frustration.
“When you can turn the wind around like that, that’s really impressive,” Rodriguez said. “When he hit it, I’m like, ‘Aw, man, not today.’ Then it kept going and I’m like, ‘That’s going a long way.’ It just kept going, and I saw the guy get to the track and I’m like, ‘He better not catch this thing.’ It had enough to get out, but that’s what that young man has in him. He has some power that’s pretty impressive. I just love watching him play.”
Given the wind blowing in, Downey said that his mind wasn’t fixed on trying to hit one out on Sunday.
“I was like, ‘All right, I’ll take it,’” Downey said “The whole approach for me today was just trying to hit balls hard on the ground or line drives in the gap. And, I don’t know, I just pulled that one out, and it happened.”
Baylor tacked on another run in the eighth on Richard Cunningham’s RBI groundout, extending the score to 6-1. Loftin, a player Rodriguez had hinted would see some more action on the mound this season, closed things out with a scoreless ninth to cap the BU win.
In addition to Needham, a couple of other Baylor freshmen made their debuts on Sunday, as Kyle Harper started behind the plate in place of Shea Langeliers, who got a day off, and Ricky Martinez drew a pinch-hitting assignment. Rodriguez said he wants to continue to work the newcomers into the mix, as Baylor figures out “our personality” in the first few weeks, the coach said.
After one weekend, they seemed to take on the personality of postal carriers – come cold, fog, mist, wind, or dead of night, they’re ready to deliver.
“Four games on any weekend is really difficult, especially winning all four,” Rodriguez said. “I told our guys yesterday, when you sweep a doubleheader, it’s really difficult. We used to call it the doubleheader split, because you’d win a game and your team would be really high and then you’d come out flat the next game. Not to mention that it’s, like, nine to 10 hours on the baseball field. So it was a long day yesterday, and being able to take those two games was really key. And I was just really happy how we played today.”
The Bears will take to the road to face Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday before returning home next weekend for a series against Cornell.