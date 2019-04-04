When it comes to recruiting, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez doesn’t care where he gets the players, just so long as he gets them.
If he’s got to shake the trees outside of the high school ballparks, so be it. If that means mining the junior college diamonds for gems, that’s fine, too.
Several former juco players have made significant impacts for Baylor in its surge to the top of the Big 12 standings. Players like outfielder Cole Haring, starting pitcher Paul Dickens and reliever Jacob Ashkinos, have carved out integral roles as the Bears (21-7 overall, 5-1 Big 12) get set for a much-anticipated weekend series with eighth-ranked Texas this weekend.
“I tell you what, whether they’re a high school or a transfer guy from a junior college, they kind of make their own bed. That’s my thing,” Rodriguez said. “They’re going to come in and how they produce out here is really going to determine a lot.”
Dickens has the Hebrew word for love tattooed on the inside of his right arm, and that seems appropriate – because the Bears are loving the contribution he has offered. The 6-foot-5 left-hander transferred in from Navarro College after a pair of all-conference seasons there, and he’s been nothing short of a lifesaver.
With pitchers like Cody Bradford and Hayden Kettler saddled with injuries, Dickens has emerged as the team’s No. 1, Friday night starter, and has lived up to the billing that comes with that role. Dickens owns a 3-1 record with a 3.65 ERA and a team-high 49 strikeouts in 37 innings. He’s coming off a career-high 12-strikeout effort last weekend against Kansas.
Not too bad for a guy who was just looking to fit in somewhere – anywhere – when he arrived.
“I tried to come up with an open mind,” said Dickens, the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. “I obviously had goals I wanted to accomplish like any guy would have, but I really just wanted to be the best pitcher I could be for this team, whether that be situational guy, starter, closer, reliever. Whatever role they wanted me to fill, I’d be happy to fill that. So I’m happy to be filling a role right now.”
Rodriguez said that he appreciates the bulldog mentality that Dickens takes to the mound. That’s an imperative quality for a Friday night guy.
“Paul Dickens has come in and kind of pushed his way through the door and done a great job,” Rodriguez said. “He’s just a great kid to have on the team in a lot of different capacities. One, because he’s a great human being. Two, he’s learned the game well, he’s made some adjustments, Coach (Jon) Strauss and him have worked really well together. And he’s a competitor, and you love watching him out there get his juices flowing and energy going.”
Dickens said that the team’s mighty run support makes it fun for him as a pitcher. The Bears rank seventh nationally and fourth among Power Five teams with a .317 team batting average. One guy who has helped in that regard is Haring, a senior outfielder who is in his second season with the Bears after two years at crosstown McLennan Community College. Haring is hitting .329 and leads the team with six home runs, despite missing six games after the Shriners College Classic in Houston due to a groin injury.
“He’s an interesting player because of his intangibles,” Rodriguez said of the 5-foot-10 Haring. “He has tremendous speed and then he has the ability to hit the ball probably harder than anyone else on our team. When you take those two single things and you put them into one player, it makes for a pretty special player. He’s refined a few things, we’ve made sure he makes contact a little bit more. When he puts the ball in play, he’s one of the most dangerous players out on the field.”
Haring wasn’t bad in his first season for the Bears, as he hit seven home runs and drove in 32 to go with a .255 batting average in 56 starts. But it wasn’t what he expected out of himself, and left him wanting more.
After the season, Haring said he took a measure of hope from a conversation he had with assistant coach Ruben Noriega.
“Ruben told me last year that with juco guys it kind of takes them a year,” Haring said. “That was good hearing that, because last year I expected more out of myself and wanted to do more for the team. This year, after doing it all last year, you kind of know what’s coming at you. It definitely helps a bunch. Just a little more prepared this year, and it’s working out.”
The Bears will have to be on top of their game this weekend, as they face the first ranked opponent on their schedule since playing Texas A&M on March 1. The Longhorns are the reigning Big 12 champions, and feature a formidable pitching that has yielded only 11 home runs on the season in 281 innings, the second-best mark in the conference behind Texas Tech, which has given up only 10. (Baylor’s staff has allowed 16, which is tied for fourth.)
Plus, it’s the Longhorns, right? What self-respecting Baylor Bear doesn’t want to beat the Longhorns?
“If you don’t (get excited), I’d be really concerned about your personal vitals than anything,” Rodriguez said. “It’s the University of Texas, which is really huge anywhere in this state, and these kids have played with and against a lot of their team. So that’s what makes it great, some of these kids have been on the same high school team or the same club team as a lot of their guys.
“So there’s some personal pride that goes into it, obviously school pride is going to go into it, and it’s always going to make for good baseball.”
Bear Facts: Rodriguez said that pitcher Logan Freeman, a transfer from MCC who has been out all season with a broken foot, continues to get closer to playing. He estimated that in 10 more days, after a couple of sessions against live batters, Freeman might be ready to go. … Hayden Kettler will start Sunday’s game, but will again be on a “pretty strict pitch count,” Rodriguez said. Kettler is still working his way back from shoulder pain. He pitched two scoreless innings last Sunday against Kansas. … Texas is coming off a 9-6 loss to former Big 12 rival Texas A&M on Tuesday. Asked if he’d like to play the Aggies in a midweek contest, Rodriguez said, “We’ve kind of talked about that. Rob (Childress) and I are very good friends from when we coached back on Team USA. So we get along really well. We like playing against each other, but there’s a lot of teams to play. We’ve actually talked about it, so it’s not off the books by any stretch. But it’s something we’re considering, but not rushing into it.”