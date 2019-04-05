Last year’s Big 12 baseball regular season champion and last year’s Big 12 tournament champion battled like a couple of teams who have designs on adding more hardware to their trophy cases.
On this night, the prize for winning the series opener went to the ever-resilient Baylor Bears.
Davion Downey came through with a clutch walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to send the Bears to a 6-5 victory over No. 8 Texas on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
Talk about a rousing way to start the series.
“It was a great college Friday night baseball game,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “That’s what I really liked about it. We made some mistakes, they made some mistakes, and the big thing was that our guys were able to persevere. This is what Big 12 baseball is all about. Sometimes it’s going to come down to the last out in the last inning, and I’m really happy our guys were able to come out on top.”
The teams stole the momentum back and forth like a pair of New York City subway pickpockets playing a game of “Can You Top This.” Tied at 5 going to the bottom of the ninth, the Bears (22-7 overall, 6-1 Big 12) had one last sleight of hand trick up their sleeves.
Texas (20-13, 3-4) employed a defensive shift to start the inning with Richard Cunningham leading off. But with a 2-2 count, the senior centerfielder foiled that strategy by punching a bunt into the hole at third base for an easy-cheesy single.
Rodriguez said that was all Cunningham’s doing.
“Richie came up to me and said, ‘Hey, would you mind if I did this?’” the coach said. “I told him very clearly, ‘I have no problem with you doing it. If you feel comfortable doing it, I want you to do it. But I don’t want to tell you to and you’re looking at me crazy like, I don’t want to do that. But if you’re bought into it and it’s a good pitch to do it, you don’t even have to be a good bunt, just get it down the third-base side.’ And he did.
“That’s the thing. When you’re convicted about being able to do something and you’re able to execute it, I can’t complain about that at all.”
Texas changed pitchers at that point, bringing in hard-throwing right-hander Cole Quintanilla. He went to full-count battles with Davis Wendzel and Andy Thomas, but both BU batters earned walks to load the bases with no outs.
After another pitching change, that gave Shea Langeliers a chance to win it with a fly ball to the outfield. Langeliers provided just that, but it was a shallow pop to right that wasn’t deep enough to score the runner.
No problem – the Bears still had another hitting hero lying in wait. Downey drilled a 2-2 fastball from UT’s Bryce Reagan into right field for the game-winning single.
“It feels good. Getting the series started like that is huge,” said Downey, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “Winning Friday night is always the most important thing, because you’re facing two dudes on the mound who throw it really well. Then just coming back tomorrow and trying to win the series and moving on into Sunday, it’s just big.”
Texas had its own chance to pull ahead in the top of the ninth, but Luke Boyd (3-0) snuffed out the Longhorns’ rally bid. Boyd walked a pair of batters in the inning to move the go-ahead run to second base, but he managed to shake free of the trouble with a ground-ball out off the bat of UT’s Zach Zubia.
“I put myself in my own trouble,” Boyd said. “If I didn’t walk guys, it would have been a lot easier. Having a guy like Shea behind the plate helps out a lot, definitely, and when me and Shea and Coach (Jon) Strauss are on the same page, it really helps out. The meeting before that last out, he told me what the game plan was, and I was all for it. It’s really nice to be on the same page with all three of us.”
Texas pushed Baylor onto its heels with an impressive two-out rally in the second inning that resulted in four runs. Jimmy Winston quickly retired the first two batters of the inning before Tate Shaw punched a single to left. UT shortstop Masen Hibbeler followed by golfing a lightpole-tall fly over the wall in left for a two-run home run, Hibbeler’s first longball of the season and just his second extra-base hit.
A single and an error later, UT’s Michael McCann rolled a sharp grounder that slipped under the mitt of the normally sure-handed Wendzel at third for an error. Winston struggled to wiggle free from the inning, and two batters later Eric Kennedy ripped a double that extended the Longhorn lead to 4-0.
The Bears have shown the snap-back ability of a rubber band this season, however. It took them to only the third inning to tie the game.
Nine-hole hitter Chase Wehsener commenced the rally by dumping a leadoff single to right, the Bears’ first hit of the game off Texas ace Bryce Elder. After a Nick Loftin single and a Cunningham sacrifice bunt, Wendzel slapped a single to right to break up the shutout, then hustled into second just ahead of the cutoff man’s throw.
The Bears weren’t done. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two down, Downey took an Elder pitch off the shoulder to force home BU’s second run. Texas tried to argue that Downey didn’t make a concerted effort to get out of the way of the pitch, but the play stood after a replay review.
Finally, Cole Haring – first-pitch hacking – smacked Elder’s offering up the middle for a two-run single that tied things up at 4.
Throw out the two big innings, and both starters pitched pretty well. Winston retired eight in a row during one stretch, managing to preserve his sub-1.00 ERA. (It stands at 0.95 for the season.) And UT’s Elder put together 1-2-3 innings in the second, fourth and sixth.
The Bears didn’t respect their Elder in the fifth, though. Baylor banged out three straight one-out singles, the last of which by Downey pushed across Andy Thomas with the go-ahead run. Texas tied things up in the seventh when BU reliever Ryan Leckich surrendered a leadoff double that eventually came around to score.
The walk-off win, coupled with an Oklahoma State loss on Friday, gives the Bears sole possession of first place in the Big 12. They’ll try to keep it going when the series resumes at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.