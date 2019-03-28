Even with an extremely shuffled deck, Baylor has been able to locate a couple of aces.
In some respects, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez is as surprised as anyone. No head coach wants to start conference play with three entirely different starting pitchers than the opening weekend of the season. But the Bears have broken the glass in this clear case of emergency, and they’ve managed to put out the fire just fine.
“If you would have told me we would be 18-6 without our starting rotation, I would have paid for that,” Rodriguez said. “And for the guys to step up, for the offense to come up with big hits and score a lot of runs, it’s been pretty impressive. And then you have guys in the pitching staff who would typically be midweek guys or middle relief guys that are stepping into some starter roles. … Just unbelievably proud of what our guys have done and what they’ve accomplished and how they’ve been pretty resilient with some of the injuries and sickness we’ve had.”
The Bears (18-6, 3-0) have patched things together rather nicely on the mound. Despite injuries to the team’s top two starters from last year, Cody Bradford and Hayden Kettler, Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 in team ERA at 3.18. (Oklahoma leads the conference at 2.56). Junior left-hander Paul Dickens (2-1, 3.77 ERA) and redshirt sophomore righty Jimmy Winston (2-0, 0.71) have led the rescue mission, but the bullpen has also stepped up in a mighty way. Overall, Baylor’s pitchers are limiting opponents to a .203 batting average.
Might be time to give BU pitching coach Jon Strauss a raise.
“The big thing about (Strauss) is if you give him some weapons, he’ll find a way to utilize them,” Rodriguez said. “He’s really good at doing that. He does his homework on opposing teams, and he’s like, ‘OK, we can do this, we can do this.’ And he just does a great job with making sure that he’s prepared, that pitch-calling is prepared and he pushes those pitchers to a limit where they know they’re going to be good.”
Baylor senior centerfielder Richard Cunningham said that the likes of Dickens and Winston have ignited a fire in the team with the way they’ve pitched.
“Just to go out there and show off their stuff, a front-end role is so special,” Cunningham said. “Because we’ve always known they’re capable of it, but they were just sitting behind some of the best in the country in the Cody Bradfords and the Hayden Kettlers. Now that they’re getting to go do it, you get so fired up for them.”
Of course, a pitcher can fling away with confidence when he’s backed by the kind of run support the Bears have been providing. Baylor leads the Big 12 in runs (182), hits (267), RBIs (165), slugging percentage (.492) and team batting average (.321). Cunningham said that the hitters have adopted an approach laid out by strength coach Josh Nelson a couple of weeks ago, that being “Keep it ugly.”
“It doesn’t matter how the job gets done, just get the job done,” Cunningham said. “It’s kind of been a collective buy-in for the guys, die to the egos, it doesn’t matter who gets it done, how it gets done, when it gets done, just get it done. If you’ve got to play small ball and do it, if you’ve got to beat a team by 10 and do it, just keep it ugly and get it done.”
Kansas (14-10, 0-3) falls on the other end of the spectrum offensively. The Jayhawks rank last in the Big 12 in runs (129) and batting average (.239). Once you get past junior slugger Jaxx Groshans (.361, 9 HRs, 30 RBIs), the production drops off dramatically. In fact, Groshans has pounded as many longballs as the rest the Jayhawks combined.
Baylor won’t take KU for granted, though. The Jayhawks should be plenty eager for this series, as Friday’s game will mark their 2019 home opener.
“We’re going to have some weather issues up in Kansas, as usual,” Rodriguez said. “But, go out there, we’re playing in an environment that’s not really comfortable for us and playing on turf, which is a little bit different than playing on grass. We’ve just got to get used to a couple things. It’s going to be wet turf, which is even more interesting. At the same time, these guys are pretty resilient and I’m pretty proud of what they’ve done. This should be a fun weekend.”
Bear Facts: Asked if the team’s “Keep it ugly” slogan explained the beginnings of a wispy beard that he was growing, Cunningham laughed and said, “I got engaged, man. I’ve tossed in the towel. All effort from me is gone.” … Hayden Kettler is working his way back from illness and shoulder soreness, but Rodriguez said that the coaching staff doesn’t plan to rush the junior right-hander back to the mound. “He’s going to have a chance to throw at some point. We just want to make sure that you just don’t throw him out there,” the coach said. … The weekend forecast in Lawrence, Kan., calls for an 80 percent chance of rain on Friday and a 40-percent chance on Saturday, with Sunday looking clear. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.