LUBBOCK — Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and Madonna all had their time on the public address system, as it was 1980s music night in West Texas.
But the greatest hits came from the guys standing in the batter’s box.
Richard Cunningham provided a go-ahead single in the top of the 11th inning and the 16th-ranked Bears bashed their way past No. 18 Texas Tech, 11-10, in Thursday’s marathon slugfest of a series opener before a crowd of 3,526 at Dan Law Field.
The Bears never trailed in this one, but Texas Tech made Baylor work by climbing out of a six-run hole.
The teams combined for 30 hits, and it wasn’t like they were all wind-swept, either. Baylor sent three over the fence, as Mack Mueller thumped a grand slam home run while Davis Wendzel and Cole Haring added home runs of their own. Tech tagged two home runs and shot seven balls to the gaps for doubles.
Mueller was one of the biggest hitting heroes for the first-place Bears (26-10 overall, 9-3 Big 12), going 2-for-4 with a double, the grand slam and five RBIs.
In a huge night for the hitters, Kyle Hill (6-0) came through as big as anyone. Baylor’s senior closer pitched four scoreless innings for the win, and his 0.00 season ERA remained intact. He did allow one inherited runner to score on a base hit in the eighth. But he gave up only two hits and struck out six, including the last batter of the night.
Texas Tech fell behind 7-1, but stormed all the way back to tie the game at 10-10 in the eighth. Dylan Neuse and Josh Jung both shot doubles to the gap in that inning off Baylor’s usually reliable bullpen to bring the Red Raiders, who had trailed from the second inning onward, into the tie.
After a quiet first inning, Baylor started to find its hitting rhythm in the second. The Bears tagged three hits off Texas Tech starter Erikson Lanning, including an RBI single from Cole Haring and a run-scoring double from Mueller. Those knocks, coupled with a Josh Bissonette sacrifice fly, gave the Bears a 3-0 lead.
Tech came right back with a pair of runs off BU’s Jimmy Winston in the bottom of the second, and the hitting parade was on.
The Bears ripped three hits and a walk to open the third, chasing Lanning from the game. Then Mueller greeted the new pitcher Caleb Freeman rudely, sending one skyward over the fence in left with the bases sacked for a grand slam.
Baylor increased the gap to 9-3 in the fourth following a two-run longball from Wendzel. But Texas Tech wasn’t done – the Red Raiders knocked Winston from the game with a four-run fifth, as Cameron Warren belted a two-run double and Cody Masters added a two-run homer.
The teams will be back at it at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Left-hander Paul Dickens (4-1, 3.56 ERA) gets the starting nod for Baylor against Texas Tech right-hander Micah Dallas (3-0, 3.66).