STILLWATER, Okla. – Destiny has slipped through the fingers of the Baylor Bears, who now need to win and get some help.
No. 16 Oklahoma State rode a complete-game effort from starter Jensen Elliott, and socked three more home runs in taking down No. 15 Baylor, 5-4, to complete the series victory on Friday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
The mission is pretty clear for Baylor (33-15 overall, 14-8 Big 12) now. In order to win a Big 12 title, the Bears will need to beat the Cowboys (32-17, 14-9) in the regular-season finale Saturday, and hope for a TCU win over Texas Tech (35-15, 15-8), which moved a game ahead of the Bears with a win over the Frogs Friday.
Texas Tech can win the title outright with a win Saturday, while OSU could leapfrog Baylor and push the Bears to third with a series sweep. The Cowboys could also share the conference title with a win and a Tech loss.
OSU and Baylor will play the series finale at 2 p.m. Saturday, a change from the original schedule due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday night.
“We’ve got to win tomorrow,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Their shortstop (Andrew Navigato) pretty much won them the game with some of those plays that he made, and the pitcher did a heck of a job just consistently pitching away from that wind. They got a couple of balls up in that wind, and it blew it out, some routine fly balls. But that’s kind of how they’re geared here, and that’s just what they do. We’ve just got to find a way to win tomorrow.”
The Bears had their chances to win Friday, too. That included in the ninth inning, when Josh Bissonette bounced a ball up the middle with two outs and pinch-runner Ryan Bertelsman at first base. Navigato sprawled out to pull in the ball on a hop, then flicked it to the covering second baseman just as Bertelsman slid into the bag. The second base umpire called Bertelsman out, but the officials immediately went to a replay review. Video replays seemed to indicate a bang-bang play, but this time the tie didn’t go to the runner, as the umpires upheld the call and OSU escaped with the win.
Baylor erased a 1-0 deficit after an inning with a three-run third. Andy Thomas and Cole Haring got the rally started as both singled to open the inning. Thomas eventually came around to score on a wild pitch, while Haring came home when OSU catcher Bryce Carter launched an errant throw into center on a Cole Weaver stolen base attempt.
Baylor later made it 3-1 when Chase Wehsener delivered an inside-out swing and chopped an RBI single through the right side of the infield.
Big 12 home run leader Trevor Boone went boom in the bottom of the second, blasting a solo home run off Jimmy Winston to cut the lead to 3-2.
But Richard Cunningham made it 4-2, Baylor, in the fourth. The senior centerfielder reached out and tagged one from OSU’s Jensen Elliott, cranking it out in a hurry to right field for a solo homer. It was Baylor’s first homer of the series and Cunningham’s fifth of the season.
Winston continually flirted with danger in his four-inning starting stint. He struggled to throw strikes, and ended up walking seven batters on the night. He faced bases-loaded situations in the second, third and fourth innings, and after escaping some jams in the second and third the danger caught up to him in that fourth.
He yielded two singles and a walk to load the bases with two outs before Boone singled into center to drive in two and tie the game at 4.
An inning later, an inexplicable thing happened – OSU hit another home run. On the surface, that wouldn’t seem that weird, but this time it was, since it was the first home run of the year from second baseman Max Hewitt, as well as the first given up from BU southpaw reliever Ryan Leckich.
That one-run advantage would hold up, thanks to the pitching of Elliott, who settled into a groove. With a gusty crosswind blowing out toward left, Elliott busted Baylor’s left-handed hitters inside and kept the ball down and away from the right-handers, and the Bears never really threatened to take another one over the fence.
Elliott (8-3) struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Leckich suffered the loss for Baylor, his first, in falling to 4-1.
Baylor finished with only seven hits, and Thomas was the only BU hitter with more than one knock in the game, as he finished 2-for-4.
Jacob Ashkinos (2-2, 4.62) is slated to start the finale for the Bears.
Bear Facts: Baylor junior Davis Wendzel, who is out with an oblique strain, has been named one of 26 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the nation’s top player. Wendzel is hitting .385 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
No. 9 Texas Tech 7, TCU 2
LUBBOCK – Tech’s top three hitters in the lineup combined to go 7-for-12 as the Red Raiders bounced back from an extra-inning loss the night before.
Gabe Holt went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, and Brian Klein was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Texas Tech can win the Big 12 outright with a win over the Frogs on Saturday.
Oklahoma 13, Texas 0; Texas 6, Oklahoma 4
AUSTIN – In the opener, OU’s Brylie Ware went 4-for-4 to propel the Sooners to their largest margin of victory ever against the Longhorns, and in the process Texas clinched last place in the conference. That means Texas will miss next week’s Big 12 tournament.
Oklahoma (34-20, 11-12) launched four home runs in the win, including a solo shot from Ware. Tyler Hardman had a three-run blast, and Conor McKenna and Brady Lindsly both clubbed two-run shots. The game went only seven innings due to the run-rule.
Texas (27-27, 7-15), which reached the College World Series last year, salvaged a win in its final game, led by a 4-for-4 outing from Duke Ellis.