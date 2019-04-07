The final game of the Baylor-Texas baseball series was rained out Sunday night at Baylor Ballpark, and there are no plans to reschedule it.
The Longhorns were leading 6-0 with no outs in the bottom of the second inning when the game was stopped by heavy rain. Officials waited nearly 4 1/2 hours before the game was canceled. The teams would have had to complete five innings for the game to count.
Baylor opened the series with Friday's 6-5 win before Texas took an 8-6 win in Saturday's second game. Baylor is 22-8 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12 while Texas is 21-13 and 4-4.
Baylor's next game is at UTA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Bears return to Big 12 play for a three-game series against Oklahoma at Baylor Ballpark Friday through Sunday.