The Baylor baseball team will face three SEC schools in the 2020 College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Bears will open with Missouri at 11 a.m. Feb. 28, followed by LSU at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, and Arkansas at 7 p.m. March 1.
