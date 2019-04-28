FORT WORTH – If Fort Worth ever crosses Baylor’s mind, it may be accompanied by the image of a broom.
The 24th-ranked Bears needed only eight innings en route to a 12-1 run-rule spanking of TCU on Sunday at Lupton Stadium, completing a rare and especially impressive sweep in Fort Worth. Those wins helped Baylor (30-12 overall, 12-5 Big 12) remain on top of the Big 12 standings, as the team looks for its first regular-season conference title since 2012.
“Really, it was a well-played game, we did a lot of things right,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Jacob Ashkinos did a good job on the mound, the pitchers put the ball in the zone and allowed the defense to work behind them. Offensively, I thought we did a good job of executing, just putting pressure on them when we got guys in scoring position.
“I’m just really proud to come here and sweep a really good TCU team. I’m very proud of the effort, and excited for this next coming week.”
The sweep was Baylor’s first road dusting since taking three from Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., April 27-29, 2018. It’s also the first road sweep of TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 for the 2013 season, and the first in Fort Worth since 1990, the teams were together in the Southwest Conference
Meanwhile, TCU (23-19, 6-9), which made four straight College World Series appearances from 2013-17, is in danger of finishing below .500 in conference play for the second straight season.
The Bears strung together a steady array of hits throughout the week, and continued that trend into Sunday’s game. For the weekend, they went 40-for-118 (.339) at the plate and outscored the Frogs, 33-6.
After a pair of hitless innings to open the game, Baylor found its hitting groove in the third, jumping out to the lead with a three-run inning. Shea Langeliers followed up Nick Loftin’s leadoff double and Richard Cunningham’s bunt single with a solid RBI single to left.
Cunningham later scored on a wild pitch, and Langeliers came around when Cole Haring drilled Jared Janczak’s 1-1 offering into center for a single.
That set off a run of three straight three-run innings for Baylor. The Bears opened up a 6-0 lead in the fourth, capitalizing on a TCU error to score one run while Haring later drove in two more after a nine-pitch battle with Janczak, banging a single through the left side.
Though the Frogs managed to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth on a Baylor error, the Bears bounced right back with three more runs in the fifth to make it 9-1. Chase Wehsener and Loftin both had RBI hits in the inning.
They added another run in the seventh, cashing in on another error by the Frogs, who committed three fielding miscues in all. Then they capped off the weekend with a four-hit eighth inning, with Josh Bissonette and Davion Downey both delivering RBI singles to help sew up the run-rule.
Ashkinos (2-2) allowed only one unearned run in his four-inning starting stint on his way to the win. He struck out two and walked none, and Baylor’s relievers kept up that trend, as the Bears walked only one TCU batter on the day.
At the plate, four different BU players had multi-hit outings, led by Haring’s 3-for-5 day with three RBIs. Loftin, Cunningham and Wehsener added two hits apiece.
Baylor will open up a five-game closing homestand on Tuesday against Lamar, before hosting Kansas State in its final Big 12 series next weekend.