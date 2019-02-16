Ryan Bertelsman won’t soon forget his first college home run. How could he? The cheers are still ringing in his batting helmet.
Bertelsman connected for a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending No. 16 Baylor to a zany 8-5 victory over Holy Cross in Saturday’s opening game of a doubleheader at Baylor Ballpark. Then in the second game, the Bears changed into their camouflage uniforms, but kept the rally cap magic working, coming from behind for another 8-5 win, this one clinching the series in the process.
The Bears (3-0) never led in Saturday’s opener until Bertlesman’s bomb. The third-year sophomore played just three hitless games in 2017 before missing all of last year following shoulder surgery. So, this moment was a long time coming.
“For a guy who got his first hit yesterday, he’s kind of gone through a lot of different things, just because of his arm injuries and stuff,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “He gives his life to Christ in the fall, then makes this team, and he’s able to do that today. You’re super-excited for our team, you’re super-excited for Ryan Bertelsman and just super-excited for the moment he had today because not many people get that, and it’s special.”
Holy Cross (0-3), after giving up its lead in the seventh inning, put itself in prime shape at a win by pushing across a run against BU closer Kyle Hill in the 10th. Baylor’s Luke Boyd issued a leadoff walk before Rodriguez turned the game over to Hill. But the closer yielded two more walks and a sacrifice fly to Alex Gionis in the inning, allowing Holy Cross to reclaim the lead at 5-4.
No matter. The Bears hadn’t exhausted their well of rallies. Nick Loftin led off by singling through the left side. After a Davis Wendzel flyout and a Shea Langeliers groundout, Davion Downey produced the biggest base hit of the game to that point. The sophomore pounded a deep fly that soared over the head of Holy Cross centerfielder Austin Masel and dropped in for an RBI double that tied the game at 5. As Downey reached second base, he turned to the BU dugout and excitedly gestured in traditional standing-on-second form, while his teammates hollered in delight.
“I mostly just stayed relaxed,” Downey said. “Was sitting fastball, because (C.J. McKennitt) didn’t throw any of his changeups for a strike. So I was just like, OK, just sit fastball and try to put it in play so (Nick) Loftin could score. I just got that one fastball and hit it over the centerfielder’s head, and tied the game.”
Soon enough, Downey was able to celebrate with his teammates at home plate. Following a Chase Wehsener walk, Bertelsman ensured that an 11th inning would not be needed. He unleashed a looping swing on C.J. McKennitt’s offering, and the ball hooked toward the left-field line, seemingly headed for foul ground. But not only did the ball stay fair, it kept carrying, eventually dropping down on top of the fence in the left-field corner, just above the 330-feet sign, before bouncing over for a three-run jack.
“I didn’t know it was out when I hit it,” Bertelsman said. “I saw it go up, but I didn’t know if it was going to go foul or scrape the wall. I’m happy it went…. Praise God for that moment, because it was definitely one to remember and an awesome deal to celebrate with all the guys. Holy Cross put up a fight, and it was a great day.”
Downey leapt into the air as he rounded third base to go score the winning run, and Baylor’s players shot out of the dugout in jubilation.
“No one else deserved that more than Bert, so I’m happy for Bert,” Downey said. “I was so excited, so excited. His first career home run, and it was a walk-off? How could it get any better than that?”
The round-tripper salvaged what had been a confounding day for Baylor’s hitters until that point. The Bears failed to capitalize on their scoring chances, stranding 15 baserunners for the game and at least one in each of the first nine innings.
“We’re a very talented team, and we did not execute real well in certain moments. I thought we did a really good job of getting ball-in-dirt reads today,” Rodriguez said. “The execution wasn’t great. There were certain moments where we just did not execute offensively to score runners, move runners. That actually hurt us, and we made a couple of defensive blunders, making a couple of mistakes. But I tell you what, our guys kind of withstood the blows.”
BU sophomore left-hander Tyler Thomas got the start in the first game, and flashed his superior swing-and-miss ability, striking out six batters in three innings. But Thomas also issued three walks and surrendered five hits, and Holy Cross pounced for a quick 3-0 lead. The third inning perfectly illustrated his sky-diving nature (equally exhilarating and terrifying), as he breezed to a pair of strikeouts before giving up a single, a walk, and then consecutive RBI singles to Kellen McCormick and Gionis.
Despite eventually falling behind 4-0, the Bears kept hacking away. They cut the lead in half with a two-run sixth, then finally squared things up again in the seventh. With runners at the corners and two down in the inning, Josh Bissonette bounced a grounder deep into the hole at shortstop, then motored down the baseline for an infield single, making the score 4-3. Cole Haring followed with a laser to left, and Bertelsman scored the tying run.
The Bears had chances to pull ahead in both the eighth and ninth innings, but waited until Bertelsman’s dramatic heroics in the 10th. Hill (1-0) picked up the win on the mound, while Loftin and Bertelsman each banged three hits in a 15-knock effort for the team. Bissonette mined the defensive gem of the game when he laid out to stab a sharp grounder up the middle off the bat of Masel, before robbing the Crusader of a hit with a SportsCenter-worthy throw-out from his knees.
In the second game, Baylor ace Cody Bradford made his season debut, but worked only 21/3 innings before heading to the bench. Rodriguez said afterward that it was a scheduled short start because of some shoulder soreness.
“So we’re just being overly cautious with him,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to slowly start phasing him in here and just make sure that he’s OK, just because this is a longer journey than a sprint. This first weekend means a lot, but we’ve got a lot of weekends ahead of us.”
As in the opener, the Bears had to dig their way free from a couple of holes in Saturday’s second game. Baylor rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 5-2 to tie the game in both instances, then seized the lead for good with a three-run seventh.
With two on and two outs in that inning, Richard Cunningham — who went 5-for-5 in a career tying day — launched a missile toward the wall in right-center. Masel, the Holy Cross centerfielder, collided with the wall on a near-full sprint in an attempt to make the play, but the ball ricocheted off for a two-run, go-ahead triple. Masel was shaken up, but stayed in the game.
Two batters later, Davis Wendzel slapped an RBI single to left for a bit of insurance, and an 8-5 lead.
Daniel Caruso (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three in that stint.
It was a long, cold day in which temperatures dipped into the 30s by the end, but Baylor was happy to get two wins out of it. The Bears will go for the sweep in the series finale at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.