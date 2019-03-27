Ryan Bertelsman jumped all over the first pitch he saw in the 11th inning, and his single scored the winning run in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Texas Southern on Wednesday.
It was a night where Baylor banged out plenty of hits, but struggled to bring those baserunners home to the pay station. The Bears produced at least one hit in seven of the first nine innings, and finished with 15 hits on the night.
They took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Cole Haring’s two-out single chased home Shea Langeliers, who had singled earlier in the inning. The Tigers came back to take the lead, 2-1, in the sixth. The first two batters of the inning singled, and TSU later capitalized on a throwing error by BU shortstop Nick Loftin.
Loftin made up for the gaffe, though, by tying the game with an RBI poke up the middle in the seventh, scoring Josh Bissonette from second.
In the 11th, Loftin started things off with a single, advanced to second on a foul-out, then scored when Bertelsman delivered the game-winner on a single to right. It’s the fifth straight win for Baylor (18-6), which travels to Kansas this weekend.