The Baylor baseball team will be the No. 2 seed in this week’s Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, and will open up play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against seventh-seeded Oklahoma (33-21, 11-13).
Should the Bears (33-15, 14-8) win that opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, they’d play the Oklahoma State-TCU winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The sixth-seeded Frogs and third-seeded Cowboys will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those four teams make up Division Two of the tournament.
The Division One games on Wednesday pit fourth-seeded West Virginia against fifth-seeded Kansas at 9 a.m., followed by top-seeded Texas Tech against eighth-seeded Kansas State at 12:30 p.m.
Baylor is the only school in the conference that has qualified for every Big 12 tournament, and is the reigning tournament champion. The Bears took two of three from the Sooners in the regular season.