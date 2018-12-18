Baylor baseball has landed a No. 21 ranking in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 25.
It’s Baylor’s first preseason ranking since opening the 2013 season at No. 25. Baylor returns its entire lineup and starting rotation from last year’s 37-21 team that finished fifth in the Big 12 in the regular season, won the program’s first Big 12 tournament title, and advanced to the NCAA’s Stanford Regional.
Among the BU returnees are preseason All-Americans Shea Langeliers at catcher and Cody Bradford at pitcher. The Bears will open up the 2019 campaign on Feb. 15, hosting Holy Cross.
Baylor volleyball No. 24 in final poll
The Baylor volleyball team ended up No. 24 in the final AVCA Top 25 poll of the year.
It’s the second straight year that Baylor made the final poll and the fourth time in school history. Baylor went 20-9 this season and reached the NCAA tournament’s second round for a third straight year before falling to Oregon in five sets.
MCC’s Adewunmi nabs Player of Week
MCC guard Mike Adewunmi has claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week award, giving the Highlanders the honor for a second straight week. Last week, MCC’s Xavier Armstead took home the honor.
Adewunmi scored a game-high 26 points in the Highlanders’ 109-80 win over Concordia’s JV on Dec. 10. He went 11-for-19 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and chipped in seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Adewunmi is a 6-5 sophomore shooting guard out of Dallas Lake Ridge.
Connally’s Sunday named first-team all-state
Connally’s Jay’veon Sunday was named to the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A All-State Football Team on Tuesday.
The APSE team is based on regular-season production only, and Sunday certainly made the most of his first 10 games of the year. The junior running back averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game, putting up 254 carries for 2,054 yards and 30 touchdowns.
The Class 5A all-state team will be announced Wednesday, and the 6A team on Thursday.