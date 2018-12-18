Baylor baseball has landed a No. 21 ranking in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 25.
It’s Baylor’s first preseason ranking since opening the 2013 season at No. 25. Baylor returns its entire lineup and starting rotation from last year’s 37-21 team that finished fifth in the Big 12 in the regular season, won the program’s first Big 12 tournament title, and advanced to the NCAA’s Stanford Regional.
Among the BU returnees are preseason All-Americans Shea Langeliers at catcher and Cody Bradford at pitcher. The Bears will open up the 2019 campaign on Feb. 15, hosting Holy Cross.