Coming off a bat awakening in Sunday’s series finale against Nebraska, the Baylor baseball team will try to keep up the hot hitting when it hosts Abilene Christian on Wednesday.
The Bears (10-4) dropped two of three last weekend to the Huskers, tumbling out of the Baseball America Top 25 rankings in the process. But they showed some life in a 10-3 win on Sunday, racking up 18 hits. They still lead the Big 12 in team batting average at .321.
Abilene Christian (9-7) is coming off a series win over Northwestern (La.) State last weekend in Abilene. The Wildcats are 0-2 on the year outside of their home ballpark.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.