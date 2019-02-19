Baylor baseball catcher Shea Langeliers will miss at least two weeks after suffering a broken wrist in the 16th-ranked Bears’ opening weekend series against Holy Cross.
Langeliers broke the hamate bone, one of eight small bones in the wrist, according to a Baylor spokesman. The preseason All-American catcher hit .252 with a team-high 11 home runs in 2018, driving in 44 runs and scoring 49. He also threw out nearly 70 percent of attempted base stealers. Langeliers was off to a 3-for-13 start (.231) this season. Redshirt freshman Kyle Harper drew the start at catcher in Sunday’s series finale.
The Bears (4-0) were scheduled to play at Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday, but the game was washed out by rain. They’ll next play Cornell in a three-game home series starting Friday.