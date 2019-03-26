What at one looked like might be a long night for the Baylor baseball actually turned out to be a short one.
The Bears got their bats going after falling behind 3-1, and ultimately ended up with a run rule-shortened 13-3 victory over Texas Southern in eight innings on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears took the lead for good with a five-run fourth inning, highlighted by Davion Downey’s three-run triple, the outfielder’s first three-bagger of the year.
It was the fourth straight win for Baylor (17-6), and the eight in the past 10.
Eight different Bears tagged at least one hit, led by Richard Cunningham, who went 3-for-5. Downey doubled, tripled and drove in four runs.
Daniel Caruso (2-1) nabbed the win in relief for the Bears. The same two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.