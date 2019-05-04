What a difference a day makes.
Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark indeed brought with it a night-and-day difference from Friday night’s thunderstorm-soaked affair. The sun was shining, the field looked nice and dry, and temperatures made for a pleasant gathering for anyone sitting in the stands.
Best of all for the home folks, the No. 16 Bears brought some more sizzle to the win column.
First, the Big 12-leading Bears briskly pushed across the winning run on a Cole Weaver bases-loaded walk to finish off a rain-suspended 4-3 win over Kansas State. Then Baylor kept the good vibes going with a hit-happy 11-6 triumph in the second game to claim the series victory.
That marked the team's sixth straight win.
“Sun brought us some luck today,” said designated hitter Andy Thomas, who reached base all five times he stepped into the batter’s box in the second game. “It was fun to hit the ball all over the yard. It was a good day for us.”
Baylor (32-12 overall, 14-5 Big 12) will go for its second straight conference sweep in Sunday’s 12:05 series finale. It will also be Senior Day for the team’s six seniors.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez appreciated the grind-it-out approach his hitters took all day long.
“First, the continuation game is a little nerve-racking, because you’ve got three innings and you’ve got to figure out how to score,” Rodriguez said. “And luckily, we were able to do it right away. And then stop them from scoring.
“There’s a momentum shift, and you just carry that momentum right into the next game. And our guys had really good at-bats all day today. Even some of our outs were lining out everywhere. So, all I’ve got to do is sit back and go, ‘Hey, just keep swinging it well.’”
Baylor certainly wasn’t fooled by anything that K-State starter Caleb Littlejim served up in the opening inning of the second game. Six of the first eight batters reached base, as the Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
Nick Loftin spanked the first pitch Littlejim threw off the wall in left for a leadoff double. Richard Cunningham, who was celebrating his 24th birthday, followed with a bouncing single up the middle to drive in Loftin, and the Bears were off and running.
The inning also featured a two-run home run from Thomas and an RBI double from Josh Bissonette.
“It’s like, ‘Oh man, I can’t be the guy to get out,’” said Thomas, who went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. “So you put one in the gap, put one over the fence, whatever it may be. It’s like, ‘Ah, let’s keep this rolling.’”
Kansas State (22-26, 6-11) fought back for a pair of runs off Baylor starter Jimmy Winston in the second inning. The Wildcats tagged two hits and capitalized on a walk to cut the gap to 5-2.
But the Bears weren’t done playing the “Happy Dance” song, busting things open with a five-run fourth. Cole Haring, Bissonette and Cole Weaver all smacked RBI hits in the inning, and BU scored another on a balk.
Winston tossed three straight scoreless frames after the second, benefiting from some gorgeous leather work at his back. Baylor turned a crisp 4-6-3 double play to end the fourth inning, and Bissonette at second, Loftin at shortstop and Weaver at third base made three not-so-routine groundouts look effortless in a three-up, three-down fifth.
“I’m going to be honest, we feed off each other,” Loftin said. “When Biss makes a terrific play, a diving grab to throw someone out, it makes you want to do something like that. So it gets you on your toes, you’re ready to go, and we’re able to make plays for our pitchers.”
K-State made things interesting with a four-run sixth, cutting the BU lead to 10-6. The Wildcats chased Winston from the game, and Logan Freeman initially struggled to stop the bleeding. But Daniel Caruso and Luke Boyd neutralized any additional thought of a KSU rally, combining for eight strikeouts of the Wildcat batters in the final three innings.
Loftin, who saw only four pitches in his first four at-bats before drawing a walk in his fifth, finished 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot. Bissonette joined Loftin and Thomas with a multi-hit outing, going 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Winston (5-1) benefited from some healthy run support on his way to the win. He allowed five runs and six hits, striking out one while walking three.
When the first game resumed, some 16 hours after it was suspended following a series of Friday night thunderstorms, the Bears wasted no time in capitalizing in a runners-on-base situation. With runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bissonette promptly zipped a sharp single to left. K-State’s Dylan Phillips kept Haring from scoring by fielding the ball crisply and buzzing his throw back to the infield, but it loaded the bases for Weaver.
And Weaver delivered, selectively laying off Mitch Zubradt’s nibbling around the plate to work a walk and drive home the go-ahead run.
Baylor’s relievers ensured that run would stand up as the game-winner. Ryan Leckich (4-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings for the victory, giving up just a single hit. Boyd relieved Leckich with one out in the eighth and backed himself into trouble, surrendering a walk and a hit. But Kyle Hill entered at that point, and ended up provided the same righteous relief he has given the Bears all year.
The senior closer hummed his fastball in for a pair of strikeouts to end the threat in the eighth. Then he put the finishing touches on the win with a scoreless ninth, notching his seventh save of the year.
Rodriguez will send Jacob Ashkinos (2-2, 3.15 ERA) to the mound to try to complete the series sweep on Sunday, opposite left-hander Jordan Wicks (5-1, 2.66) for K-State.
Big 12 baseball
TCU 6, No. 17 West Virginia 1
MORGANTOWN, W. Va – The Horned Frogs’ bounce-back weekend continued, as they wrapped up the series thanks to a complete-game gem from TCU hurler Charles King.
King (4-2) struck out eight and walked only one, allowing only four hits in going the distance. He threw 119 pitches, including 82 for strikes. It was King’s second complete game of the year.
Meanwhile, the Frogs (26-19, 8-9) had a big day at the plate, led by leadoff hitter Josh Watson, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored.
The Mountaineers (27-17, 10-10) have lost three of their past four games.
Kansas 1, Texas 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ryan Cyr needed only 86 pitches to buzz through the last-place Longhorns.
Cyr’s complete-game shutout was a beauty, as he allowed only four baserunners, on a pair of hits and a pair of walks. He struck out six, improving to 3-6 with the win.
Texas pitcher Blair Henley (6-3) went the distance for the Longhorns as well as the tough-luck loser. Kansas’ only run came on Brett Vosik’s RBI single in the bottom of the first.
With the win, Kansas (25-21, 7-10) not only took the series, but stays ahead of Texas (25-24, 6-13) for the final berth in the Big 12 tournament.
No. 11 Texas Tech 7, Oklahoma 3
NORMAN, Okla. – The surging Red Raiders caught fire at the plate late in the game to rally past the Sooners for their seventh straight Big 12 win.
Oklahoma led 2-0 entering the sixth, but Tech (32-14, 13-7) scored one in that inning before pushing ahead with a four-run seventh. That inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Brian Klein and a two-run homer by Josh Jung.
Brady Lindsly went 2-for-5 with a home run in the loss for the Sooners (30-17, 8-9).