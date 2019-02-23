After a Friday night win in which Baylor batters rocketed three pitches over the fence and into orbit for home runs, BU coach Steve Rodriguez remarked that he preferred doubles in the gap to homers.
His guys must’ve listened.
Now, all Rodriguez was really saying is that he didn’t want his players swinging for the fences, but that if they put a hefty swing on the ball and it happens to go out, “I will take every single one of them,” the coach explained. Against Cornell on Saturday, the Bears went shopping at the gap and the ball stayed in the park for six doubles in a 10-3 series-clinching win at Baylor Ballpark.
It was arguably the nicest weather day the Bears (6-0) have experienced on the young season, with temperatures settling in the 60s. But perhaps aware that March is imminent, Mother Nature also sent a swirling wind.
As it turns out, doubles to the gap or hugging the line turn out to be effective windbreakers.
“We swung the bat really well early,” Rodriguez said. “Our execution was not great today. That’s what I talked to our guys about. When you have weather conditions that can be an issue, sometimes it’s not the most talented athletes, it’s the ones who can execute the best. That’s one of the things we really wanted to focus on.
“We did not do a great job of it today, but we were able to free swing, and we got some really big hits with guys in scoring position, made the runners move. That’s what I really liked about the energy with our guys. Once one guy gets on, it’s just a matter of, here we go, and then it’s time to score some runs.”
Baylor slipped this win into its back pocket with a five-run second inning. After Cornell (0-2) tied the game at 1 following Nick Loftin’s throwing error in the top of the second, the Bears wasted no time snatching the advantage right back.
Seven of the first eight BU batters in the bottom of the second reached base, as the Bears played a stylish game of pass-the-bat. Josh Bissonette and Davis Wendzel both clubbed RBI doubles in the inning, with Bissonette spanking his down the right-field line and Wendzel going the other direction to left. The Bears also scored on Kyle Harper’s two-run single and an RBI grounder from Loftin.
“Hitting takes a lot of momentum. Once once guy is hitting it well, it’s contagious,” Wendzel said. “Hitting is contagious, and you hit the ball well and the next guy wants to hit the ball well.”
In the third inning, Baylor extended its lead to 8-1 with a savvy display of two-out hitting. Richard Cunningham and Loftin delivered consecutive RBI singles with two down and runners on base.
On the mound, BU’s sophomore starter Tyler Thomas encountered a recurring problem – giving up the free pass to first. Thomas struck out five Big Red hitters, including one in each inning he pitched, but he also walked five. The left-hander couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, as he gave up a single, a wild pitch, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to allow the Big Red to cut the BU lead to 8-3.
Paul Dickens entered with two outs and the bases loaded, getting the fly ball Baylor needed on a popup from three-hole hitter Will Simoneit. Baylor pitchers walked seven batters in all for the game – something that needs to improve over the course of the season, Rodriguez said.
“It’s part of the learning process with, how do you control your emotions,” the coach said. “How do you pitch in the wind? Your balance gets a little shoved off, how do you handle that? Do you speed up, do you slow down, what is it that you have to do? That’s part of why kids go to school, to be, to learn stuff like that. Because once you get into pro ball, they don’t care. You’d just best learn how to figure it out. So that’s part of the learning process, and that’s what is going to make them great pitchers in the end.”
Five different Baylor hitters produced multi-hit outings, led by the Bears’ veteran leadoff batter Cunningham, who set the tone with a 3-for-4 day and scored three runs. Loftin, Wendzel, Bissonette and Chase Wehsener added two hits apiece. For the weekend, Baylor is hitting .408 (31-of-76) as a team with 12 extra-base hits.
“Ever since Day One, we’ve been putting together good at-bats for this team, and playing hard as team, winning games by a lot, putting up a lot of runs as team,” Loftin said. “It’s really helping our pitchers out, and our pitchers are doing really well. When our pitchers are doing well and our offense is doing well, it creates a huge confidence boost moving on.”
Dickens (1-0) tallied the win for the Bears, while Cornell starter John Natoli (0-1), who recorded only four outs and gave up six runs, was tagged with the loss.
Baylor will look for its second straight series sweep when it closes things out with a 12:05 p.m. game on Sunday. Cody Bradford, who has been battling soreness, will start for the Bears, but Rodriguez will again limit his time on the mound.
“If we can get him to three or four innings, that would be ideal,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to continue to try to push him a little bit, but we’re not going to push him overaggressively. We’ve got Anderson Needham behind him, and the rest of the bullpen, so I like where we are tomorrow.”