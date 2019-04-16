The 19th-ranked Baylor baseball team used a six-run fifth inning to blow open the game, and took down visiting Sam Houston State, 9-6, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (25-10) exacted a measure of redemption for an earlier loss to the Bearkats in Huntsville. Cole Haring and Mack Mueller collected three hits apiece for the Bears on a 15-hit effort for the team. Every starter but one nabbed at least one hit.
Davis Wendzel also had a nice outing at the dish, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in that big fifth inning. Wendzel whacked an RBI double in the first.
The Bearkats (22-12) bashed three home runs in the loss, but it wasn’t enough. BU’s Logan Freeman gave up a solo shot in the ninth, but the juco transfer also struck out the side to end the game. Baylor will resume Big 12 play on Thursday at No. 16 Texas Tech.