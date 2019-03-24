Two-thirds of the way there isn’t quite there yet.
West Virginia learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday.
Leading by a 4-1 score with two outs in the seventh inning, the Mountaineers looked poised to salvage a win out of their Big 12-opening baseball series with Baylor. However, the Bears had other ideas. They mounted a two-out rally for the ages, scoring six runs with two down in the seventh to fight back for an eventual 10-4 win on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.
The game ended after eight innings due to West Virginia’s travel curfew.
Baylor (16-6 overall, 3-0 Big 12) finished off the sweep, and the Bears seem to be picking up speed despite the number of injury hurdles they’ve had to overcome. They’ve won seven of their past nine overall.
“I told our guys this yesterday and today: Every win in conference is important,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a sweep, if it’s one win, two wins. Getting a sweep is obviously great, because the more wins you can get the better it’s going to be for you. I’m so proud for our guys. Any time you can sweep anybody, it’s a big deal.”
In two of Baylor’s three weekend wins, it felt as though Daniel Day Lewis was coaching the team – because the Bears mastered the art of high drama. They rode a clutch Davis Wendzel ninth-inning hit to a wild 6-5 walkoff win in Friday’s opener before coasting to an easy 12-0 shutout win on Saturday.
In the finale, though, it seemed that the Bears might run out of magic, as West Virginia starter Kade Stroud (2-2) handcuffed them without a hit in five of the first six innings. Rodriguez said he actually liked his team’s approach against Stroud through that stretch, but praised the Mountaineer right-hander’s ability to vary his pitches and keep the Bears just off-balance enough to get line-drive outs.
In the seventh, though, Stroud seemed to tire, and the Bears pounced. Davion Downey worked a leadoff walk. Then after a Cole Haring strikeout, Josh Bissonette punched a single through the right side. Stroud still managed to get to the brink of escape by inducing a flyout from Chase Wehsener, but the Bears were really just getting started.
After singles by Nick Loftin and Richard Cunningham trimmed the West Virginia lead to 4-3, the Mountaineers issued an intentional walk to Wendzel to load the bases.
West Virginia coach Randy Mazey turned to his bullpen at that point, bringing in freshman left-hander Beau Lowery. No pressure or anything for the kid – just bases jammed full of Bears with his team clinging to a one-run lead.
Lowery struggled to locate the strike zone, and Andy Thomas took ball four to push home Loftin with the tying run. Shea Langeliers followed by spanking a double into the right-field corner, and two runs scored to give the Bears their first lead of the day.
Langeliers said that BU hitting coach Mike Taylor constantly preaches the importance of staying locked in at the plate with two outs.
“Coach Taylor talks about it all the time. Good teams they find a way to score with two outs,” Langeliers said. “We figured out how to do it today. So, if we can keep doing that, I think we’ll be classified as a good team in Coach Taylor’s eyes.”
After Langeliers’ clutch knock, Downey picked up his second walk of the inning to chase Lowery from the game. The new pitcher, Tristen Hudson, didn’t fare much better, as his first offering sailed to the backstop, allowing Thomas to score the sixth run of the inning.
“It shows a lot of fight from our guys,” Thomas said. “Each and every guy that came to the plate, we were locked in. It felt really good to get the sweep and do it in that kind of dramatic fashion.”
The rally sucked all the mountain air out of the West Virginia team. They knew they were running out of time to mount a comeback of their own. The travel curfew on this get-away day required that no inning begin after 3 p.m. When the Mountaineers went down quickly in order in the eighth, the third out was recorded at 2:58, so they knew a ninth inning wasn’t going to happen.
Oddly enough, Baylor ended up batting in the bottom half of the inning even though it wasn’t necessary for the Bears. But that came by request of West Virginia’s Mazey, who wanted to get a couple more of his pitchers some game action.
“The awkward part is that after they didn’t score in the eighth, we weren’t going to go through our bottom half of the inning in two minutes. … So I was ready to be done, and they wanted to get some pitchers in the game to make sure they got some work,” Rodriguez said. “I’m completely fine with that. Regardless of how it happens, I can totally see his aspect of it.”
Baylor’s Thomas certainly didn’t mind the extra at-bat, as he hammered a three-run home run off WVU’s Dillon Meadows for his first longball of the season.
“It felt great,” Thomas said. “I hit a changeup high, and hit it, and I was like, ‘Aw, please let the wind take this one out.’ I was pretty fortunate for that one to go over the fence. … More home runs than Shea, are you kidding me?”
Making his first pitching start of the season and just the third of his career at Baylor, Ryan Leckich endured a bumpy day. Leckich couldn’t make it out of the first inning – even when it looked as though he might at one point. He threw 41 pitches in recording only two outs, walking three while giving up a pair of singles to fall behind 3-0. Five of the seven batters he faced reached a full count.
He appeared to finally escape the inning when Langeliers gunned down to third to cut down WVU’s Paul McIntosh trying to steal. The teams left the field momentarily, but the umpires conferred and then went to a video review to overturn the call, ruling that McIntosh slid around the tag of Wendzel at third.
That spelled the end of Leckich’s day, as Blake Helton entered and recorded the final out of the inning for the Bears.
Rodriguez said that he thought Leckich just struggled getting into the starting pitcher mindset. He implied that the pitcher might work better as a firefighter, when more danger is involved.
“It’s hard, because some relievers when they come in and they’re starting the game, their mentality for them is different,” the coach said. “It’s hard to come in when there’s nobody on, nobody out, it’s the first inning and you’re trying to get a feel. There’s a little adrenaline rush, your juices are flowing pretty good when it’s second and third and there’s one out. So the environment is just different.”
Baylor got a run back in the second inning on a Bissonette RBI single, before West Virginia went up 4-1 when McIntosh unloaded on a Jacob Ashkinos pitch in the sixth, crushing it some 464 feet for a solo blast.
Luke Boyd (2-0) tallied the win with four outs of scoreless relief, while Kyle Hill closed things out for his fourth save.
It was quite an ending for the Bears, who insist they’re not just trying to give the fans their money’s worth.
“We’re not trying to do it. It makes it more interesting, for sure,” Langeliers said.
The Bears will host Texas Southern on both Tuesday and Wednesday before resuming Big 12 action next weekend at Kansas.