OKLAHOMA CITY — Storms in the Oklahoma City area suspended Baylor baseball’s game with TCU on Friday night at the Big 12 tournament. The second-seeded Bears trailed the sixth-seeded Frogs, 5-2, after seven complete innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when officials halted the game due to lightning in the area. The OKC area was also under a tornado watch.
The loser of the game will be eliminated from the tournament. Whenever the game resumes, the Bears (35-16) will have some ground to make up to keep their tourney run going.
In a tournament situation, especially when you’ve already lost a game, the pitching staff tends to get spread a little thin. But TCU’s Brandon Williamson put forth a spot-on impersonation of an ace much of the night.
The junior left-hander logged all seven innings on the mound for the Frogs (30-25), who need to stack as many wins as possible to aid their shaky NCAA tournament chances. Baylor tagged him for seven hits, but he buckled down any time runners reached base. In particular – the Bears were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position through the first seven innings.
Three different times, Williamson struck out a Baylor batter for the third out of an inning, while runners were on base. At the point of the weather delay, he had produced nine strikeouts and only one walk.
TCU struck first on the scoreboard with a three-run third inning. Hunter Wolfe whacked a curling fly to right field, and Cole Haring – who normally plays left but was playing right with Davion Downey taking the night off – made a late dive to try to catch the ball instead of potentially letting it drop and playing it off the bounce. The ball skipped all the way to the corner, and Wolfe raced around with an RBI triple.
The Frogs tagged four hits in all off BU starter Jacob Ashkinos in the inning. After Wolfe’s three-bagger, Josh Watson and Austin Henry poked RBI singles to push the Frogs to a 3-0 lead.
Haring did come up with a defensive gem to end the inning, as he caught a liner from Conner Shepherd, then gunned a throw to Chase Wehsener at first to double off Henry. You know, just your garden-variety 9-3 double play.
Baylor got a run back in the bottom of the third. Nick Loftin shot one to the gap in left-center, and the ball rolled to the asymmetrical wall as the BU sophomore motored around the bases for a leadoff triple. Two batters later, Loftin scored on Shea Langeliers’ fly ball to center, cutting the TCU lead to 3-1.
However, the Frogs again benefited from a triple in the general direction of Haring in the fourth. Andrew Keefer slapped one to the gap off Logan Freeman that Haring couldn’t cut off, giving Keefer time to leg it out to third. He scored on a Freeman wild pitch shortly thereafter.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez used an all-hands-on-deck approach to his pitching, as four different Bears saw the hill in the first seven innings. In the seventh, Luke Boyd opened brilliantly, striking out the first TCU hitters he faced. Then he gave up a two-out walk, and that proved costly when Josh Watson punched an RBI single to right, making the score 5-1.
Josh Bissonette gave the Bears a spark in the bottom of the inning, crushing a leadoff home run to left. His third bomb of the year brought the score to 5-2, but Williamson rebounded to retire the next three BU batters, two via the strikeout.
Then the bad weather blew in, and the teams and fans headed for dry ground. After a lengthy delay, it was determined the teams would resume play at 9 a.m. Saturday.