Coming off its second straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Baylor baseball team inked a recruiting class of 12 on Wednesday.
Steve Rodriguez’s Bears signed four position players, seven pitchers and a two-way player. Ten of the players are Texans, the other two are from California.
“On the field, this is a talented and well-rounded group that includes a mix of both right and left handed arms, along with dynamic position players, including two catchers,” Rodriguez said.
The group includes Rodriguez’s son Nolan, a senior outfielder/pitcher at Midway, as well as Midway pitcher Will Rigney.
The rest of the class includes left-handed pitcher Jack Hattrup of Plano West and right-handers Hambleton Oliver of Corpus Christi Calallen and Kyle Stormski of Houston Stratford. The position players include outfielder/first baseman Kyle Nevin of Poway, Calif., the son of former big leaguer Phil Nevin, catchers Nicolas Balsano of Colleyville and Cade Currington of Kaufman, infielder Cody Freeman of Rancho Cucomanga, Calif., infielder/outfielder Ben Greer of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, outfielder Jared McKenzie of Round Rock, and infielder/outfielder Rance Rojas of San Angelo Central.
Baylor volleyball inks ‘home run’ class
Baylor volleyball signed five players to its program Wednesday, a class that head coach Ryan McGuyre called a “home run.”
The Bears signed three outside hitters in Kynnedi Johnson (Pearland), Sara Jones (Solana Beach, Calif.) and Campbell Bowden (El Paso), one setter in Kennedy Feuerborn (Overland Park, Kan.) and one middle blocker in Kara McGhee (San Antonio).
The 2019 class has the second-most Under Armour All-America selections in the nation with four honorees (McGhee, Johnson, Feuerborn and Bowden). All four also made PrepVolleyball.com’s top 150 players in the country, including a program-best No. 6 ranking by McGhee.
BU women’s tennis lands Argentinian star
Baylor women’s tennis head coach Joey Scrivano announced the signing of Melany Krywoj Wednesday, and the Argentinian will be available with the start of the spring semester in January.
Krywoj hails from Lobos, Argentina, has a career singles record of 60-33 according to ITFTennis.com and has been ranked in the top 1,000 in year-end WTA singles rankings in each of the past two seasons.
“Melany has been on our radar for years, and we knew she would be heavily recruited. She is a tough competitor who plays with character and loves the game,” Scrivano said.
Baylor soccer picks up six-pack of recruits
Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson announced the signing of six players, including Southlake Carroll High School defenders Tara Sumer and Madeline Bryant.
They’re joined by Carrollton Creekview defender Marissa Gray and three out of state players, including forward Elizabeth Kooiman from Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Calif., midfielder Michaela Gorman from Summit High School in Bend, Ore., and goalkeeper Maya Bellomo from Adams High School in Rochester Hills, Mich.
“We are really excited about this group,” Jobson said. “My staff has worked extremely hard to make sure we not only sign great soccer players, but great people and great students. We are looking forward to getting this group on campus and can’t wait to see the impact they will make here as well.”
McGraw’s golf program adds strong quartet
Baylor men’s golf signed four nationally-ranked players on Wednesday, completing arguably the best recruiting class in program history. All four golfers signed by head coach Mike McGraw will join the program in the fall of 2019.
Baylor signed Luke Dossey from Austin (brother of current Bear Cooper Cossey), Tyler Isenhart from Geneva, Ill., Johnny Keefer from San Antonio, and Scout McNealy from Portola Valley, Calif.
“I am really excited about this group of players,” McGraw said. “These are not only great players, but they’re also great young men who will represent Baylor well on the course, in the classroom and in the community.”