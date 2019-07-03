Baylor co-Big 12 Player of the Year Davis Wendzel signed with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
The Rangers drafted Wendzel with the 41st overall pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on June 3 with a competitive balance pick at the end of the first round.
Wendzel batted .367 with 9 home runs and 42 RBI over 46 games, helping Baylor post a 35-19 record and earn an NCAA Tournament berth. He ranked 29th in the nation in on-base percentage at .484.
Texas selected a pair of third basemen in the first round including Wendzel and fellow co-Big 12 Player of the Year Josh Jung of Texas Tech. Jung also signed with the Rangers on Wednesday.
Wendzel and Jung are expected to report to the Rangers complex in Surprise, Ariz., later this week to begin their professional careers.