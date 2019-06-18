Baylor’s Nick Loftin has accepted an invitation to the training camp for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
The shortstop, who wrapped up an all-conference sophomore season earlier this month, gives Baylor consecutive seasons with players garnering USA Baseball invitations, after Cody Bradford and Shea Langeliers both made the team in 2018. He'd been playing in the Cape Cod League since shortly after Baylor's season ended.
“It’s a special feeling when you get to put on the red, white and blue and play for your country,” Loftin said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”
A Corpus Christi Ray product, Loftin started 53 games in 2019, hitting .323 with a 76 hits, 55 runs, six home runs and 41 RBIs. His hit and run totals led the Bears.
The Collegiate National Team will participate in a series of four intrasquad exhibition games and a game against the Coastal Plain League Select before announcing a 26-man roster prior to the USA vs. Cuba International Friendship July 2-6 in four stops throughout North Carolina.
Team USA's 26-man roster will then travel to Taiwan for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, after which USA Baseball will announce a final 24-man roster to compete in the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 16-21 in Japan.