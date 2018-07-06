Before the 2018 season ever started, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez noted that Nick Loftin “has a chance to be special.”
Loftin made his coach sound like a prophet.
Loftin earned Freshman All-American recognition from D1 Baseball this week. It’s his second Freshman All-American honor, as he also made Collegiate Baseball’s squad last month.
Loftin split time between left field and shortstop in 2018. The Corpus Christi Hays product made 53 starts, hitting .306 with 52 runs, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBIs and five steals. He was a second-team all-Big 12 pick by both the coaches and the Tribune-Herald.
Loftin gives Baylor a member of D1’s top freshman squad for two straight years, as catcher Shea Langeliers made the squad in 2017.