The surging Baylor baseball team picked up a pair of weekly awards from the Big 12 on Monday, as Nick Loftin won Player of the Week and Paul Dickens was named Newcomer of the Week.
Loftin, a sophomore shortstop/pitcher from Corpus Christi, went 13-for-23 (.564 average) at the plate in the Bears’ 4-1 week last week. He had multi-hit outings in all five games, and went 8-for-15 in Baylor’s series win at Kansas with two home runs and six RBIs.
Dickens, a junior transfer from Navarro College, struck out a career-best 12 batters, the most by a Baylor pitcher since 2014, and limited Kansas to only two hits in six innings. Dickens ranks third in the Big 12 with 49 total strikeouts.
TCU’s Nick Lodolo was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
The Bears (20-7) return to the field Tuesday, facing Dallas Baptist (21-6) in Dallas. The Bears defeated the Patriots, 10-4, in their first meeting on Feb. 26 in Waco.