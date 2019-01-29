For a second straight year, Baylor junior catcher Shea Langeliers has been named to Baseball America’s Preseason All-America Team.
Langeliers was a second-team selection. The team is selected by Major League Baseball scouting directors.
Last year, Langeliers set career highs with 49 runs, 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, 35 walks and a sparkling .994 fielding percentage. His walk-off RBI single clinched Baylor's first-ever Big 12 Tournament championship, and he was named Co-Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament with teammate Cody Bradford.
The All-America honor is Langeliers’ fourth of the preseason, as he was previously recognized by D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.