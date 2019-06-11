Shea Langeliers is officially a member of the Atlanta Braves organization.
Langeliers has agreed to a $4 million contract with the Braves, who took the Baylor junior catcher with the No. 9 overall pick of last week’s Major League Draft, according to multiple media reports. The recommended slot value for the No. 9 pick is $4.9 million, so Langeliers essentially gave the Braves a break in signing for less.
“I’m excited. Excited to keep playing baseball and get better every day,” Langeliers said last week. “Obviously I’m going to a great organization, and just excited to take the next step.”
Langeliers, 21, hit .308 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2019, and threw out 14 of 25 would-be base stealers. He was Baseball America’s ninth-ranked prospect in this year’s draft, and is the second-highest Baylor player ever taken, after pitcher Stan Hilton, who went No. 5 in 1983.