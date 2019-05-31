Baylor baseball’s Kyle Hill and Davis Wendzel have been selected as All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, with Hill making the first team and Wendzel the third team.
Hill is the first Baylor player to earn Collegiate Baseball first-team All-America honors since catcher Kelly Shoppach in 2001, and the first BU player to be a first teamer by any publication since Josh Ludy was honored by Baseball America in 2012.
Hill has a 6-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and seven saves on the year.
Wendzel led the Big 12 with a .377 batting average, while adding eight home runs, 17 doubles and 39 RBIs. The third baseman is expected to be a high draft pick in the MLB Draft, which starts Monday.