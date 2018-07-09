Baylor baseball’s Cody Bradford and soccer’s Aline De Lima were named as Baylor’s representatives in the voting for Big 12 Athlete of the Year on Monday.
The Big 12 is announcing each school’s nominees through July 20, and then fans will be able to vote on the finalists from July 20-23 on Big12Sports.com. One male and one female winner will be named thereafter.
Baylor has had four Big 12 Athlete of the Year winners in its history – two men and two women. Football’s Robert Griffin III won in 2011-12 alongside Brittney Griner of the Lady Bear basketball program. Baylor also swept the honors in 2013-14, with quarterback Bryce Petty and point guard Odyssey Sims.
Bradford was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore, becoming the first BU pitcher to claim that honor. The left-hander from Aledo recorded a 7-6 record with a 2.51 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 96.2 innings. He fashioned a 1.88 ERA in conference play and became the first pitcher in Baylor program history to record consecutive complete-game shutouts.
He also was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament, as the Bears won their first conference tourney title.
Bradford also excels in the classroom, owning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
De Lima, meanwhile, propelled the BU soccer team to the deepest run in program history in 2017, as the Bears reached the NCAA’s Elite Eight. In 23 games, she scored a team-best even goals and delivered eight assists for 22 points, and also led the squad with 76 shots. She drilled three game-winners.
A native of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, De Lima was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 performer. She played for the Brazilian national team following her college season, helping her home country qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.