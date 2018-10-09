A road series against an old Big 12 rival and a return trip to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic are among the highlights of Baylor’s 2019 baseball schedule, released Tuesday.
Baylor will face former conference foe Nebraska on March 8-10 in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the first meeting between the Bears and Huskers since Nebraska bolted for the Big Ten for the 2011-12 school year.
The Bears will open their season with a three-game home series against Holy Cross beginning Feb. 15. They also have home series with Cornell and Cal Poly SLO in nonconference play.
Baylor will visit Minute Maid Park for the Houston College Classic March 1-3, facing Texas A&M, Rice and Texas State in this year’s all-Lone Star State setup.
Big 12 play will get rolling March 22 against West Virginia at Baylor Ballpark. In addition to the Mountaineers, the Bears will play Texas (April 5-7), Oklahoma (April 12-16) and Kansas State (May 3-5) at home, while facing Kansas (March 29-31), Texas Tech (April 18-20), TCU (April 26-28) and Oklahoma State (May 16-18) on the road.
Baylor returns its entire starting lineup and weekend pitching rotation from a team that went 37-21 last year and reached the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.