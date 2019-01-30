Baylor pitcher Cody Bradford earned the Big 12’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year honor on Wednesday, and was joined by three of his teammates on the Preseason All-Big 12 squad.
Bradford, a junior left-hander, led the Big 12 last year with a 2.51 ERA, and won Co-Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament while helping the Bears to their first tournament title.
Other BU players who made the team were sophomore shortstop Nick Loftin, junior catcher Shea Langeliers and junior third baseman Davis Wendzel. Langeliers was one of two unanimous selections, along with Preseason Player of the Year Josh Jung of Texas Tech.