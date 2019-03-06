The Baylor baseball team suffered a tough injury blow on Wednesday, as junior pitcher Cody Bradford will miss the rest of the season with a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome.
Bradford is the reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, after a breakout sophomore season in 2018 in which he recorded a 7-6 record with a 2.51 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 962/3 innings. The 6-foot-3 left-hander became the first Baylor pitcher to produce consecutive complete-game shutouts when he blanked TCU on April 20 and Kansas State a week later.
But Bradford had been limited this year by nagging soreness and pain, a symptom of the thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS). TOS affects the nerves, veins or arteries in the body’s narrow passage between the collarbone and first rib. The nerves become compressed, and can cause pain in a person’s shoulders, neck and arms, and can also lead to tingling in one’s fingers or hands.
Bradford pitched just 71/3 innings this season in three appearances, with the longest being a three-inning stint last Sunday against Texas State. He had a 0-0 record with a 4.91 ERA, striking out nine and walking four. Batters were hitting only .214 against Bradford.
As a junior, Bradford will be eligible for the Major League Draft this June, though it remains to be seen how his status might be affected by the injury.
Bradford’s loss takes another major personnel piece away from the 25th-ranked Bears (9-2), who were already without Shea Langeliers, their junior preseason All-American catcher. Langeliers broke the hamate bone in his wrist in the team’s opening weekend of the season, and has been sidelined since then. That injury typically keeps a player out anywhere from 4-6 weeks.
Bradford’s injury was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, and confirmed to the Tribune-Herald by a Baylor athletics spokesperson.