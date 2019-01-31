Baylor’s baseball team is expected to finish Big 12 play in second place, according to a preseason poll of the conference's coaches.
The Bears received 58 total points and two first-place votes. The second-place pick is tied for the highest preseason ranking they have ever received. BU was also ranked second in 2004.
Baylor is predicted to finish behind Texas Tech and ahead of TCU, which also received one first-place vote. Texas was picked fourth, followed by Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State. Iowa State does not play baseball.
The Bears are also ranked No. 25 in all major national polls and will host Holy Cross in Waco to open the season on Feb. 15-17.